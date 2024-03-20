SLCCSA elections: Meet the candidates for 2024-25

The annual Salt Lake Community College Student Association (SLCCSA) elections are running from March 18–27. Three student leadership positions are open to voting for all students at the college.

The positions up for election this year are president, currently held by Joyce Wambuyi; vice president for academic pathways, currently held by Emily Orton, who is also running for president this year; and vice president for equality and representation (formerly vice president for equity and diversity), currently held by Emma Jones.

Staff at the Thayne Center for Student Life, Leadership and Community Engagement oversee SLCCSA. According to Thayne Center Director Timothy Davis, SLCCSA is an important organization for making sure SLCC students are involved in major strategy and decision-making at the college.

“SLCCSA is an advocacy-focused organization,” Davis said. “The president is actually a trustee, [and] trustees are who the school president reports to … the [SLCCSA] president also sits on the executive cabinet meetings with the other presidents’ cabinet members and senior leadership [members].”

“It can also be described as ‘shared governance’ with the college,” Davis continued. “So, when it comes to the college making decisions and setting forth strategy and improvements, our students are involved, and that’s a big role of the student association.”

This year’s candidates have already posted videos to SLCCSA’s Instagram explaining their platform and what they’d like to see happen at SLCC if elected. Click on their names below to learn more about who they are and to read their platform statements.

SLCCSA president

SLCCSA vice president for academic pathways

Danna Tuiono

Diana Mavlanova

SLCCSA vice president for equality and representation

Dean Stewart

Emma Jones

Piero Solis Morales

Students can find information about each of the three positions and about the general election in the 2024–2025 Student Association Election Handbook.

Candidates will be tabling at every campus until Wednesday, March 27, to meet with voters and discuss the issues relevant to student life at SLCC. Times and locations for the meet and greets can be found on #TimetoVote flyers posted at every SLCC campus.

Voting is open in Campus Groups until March 27 at 5 p.m. Results will be announced publicly on Friday, March 29, at noon via a video posted to SLCCSA’s Instagram.