In photos: ‘The Devil Wears SLCC’ as annual Senior Fashion Showcase hits the runway

On May 2, Salt Lake Community College’s Fashion Institute highlighted its 20 “emerging designers” in its largest fashion show of the year. The 2026 Senior Fashion Show, “Fantasy of Illusion: An Uncharted Dream” gave graduating students complete creative control full, authentic collections.

The Grand Theatre’s stage and aisles were filled with months of hard work and dedication. As models strutted and clacked their heels to the beat of the music, audiences were awed by the level of detail and creative choices offered by SLCC Fashion Institute’s Collection Development, Fashion Show Production and Fashion Merchandising students.

Every designer showcased the skills and craftsmanship learned over the years at SLCC Fashion Institute. Each student presented six cohesive looks to tell a story or express an aesthetic. The collections ranged from themes of travel, mushrooms, toxic masculinity, Pokémon and more.