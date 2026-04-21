In photos: On air with KRCL: The Globe staff talks SLCC’s changing campus climate

The Globe staff appeared on KRCL’s RadioActive April 16 broadcast to discuss their coverage of issues impacting Salt Lake Community College students. Throughout the spring term, student journalists covered the shift in the college’s policies and resources.

SLCC, once nationally recognized as an LGBTQ+ friendly campus, has closed its Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center, leaving a gap in resources for queer students. And in February, students protested the Department of Homeland Security’s presence on campus.

Globe reporters were joined on the show by student protest organizer Olivia Marron and former GSSRC manager Peter Moosman to discuss how these shifts are changing the student experience.

Listen: SLCC students speak out: LGBTQ+ resources gone, DHS on campus