Queer Student Association homeless after closure of Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center

After a state-required audit determined Salt Lake Community College’s GSSRC was out of compliance with HB 261, the college closed the center, leaving the Queer Student Association without a meeting place.

The center, now repurposed as the Bruin Paws Activity Lounge, served as the meeting space for the Queer Student Association. Without a dedicated room, the QSA has struggled to hold meetings, said QSA support student Kai Lyon, noting the difficulty in getting students to attend without a permanent location.

“We moved to Discord, mostly because [of] the difficulty of reserving rooms every week,” Lyon said. “Now we really don’t get anyone [to attend] … even on Discord they don’t show up.”

Lyon said he felt frustrated by the lack of support and notice of the GSSRC closing.

“GSSRC was the backbone of the QSA,” he explained. “They found out they had 120 days to fix this [compliance issue], and in the last 30 [days] they told us about it. That made me go, ‘What are you doing? What was going on for those two months?’”

Student organizations like the QSA rely on support from campus and community groups. Without a viable support network, clubs like the QSA find themselves floundering.

“Without that support network, I don’t think [other clubs] would be able to do nearly half of what they do,” Lyon said. “It’s a big blow.”

With legislation such as HB 261 — which restricts diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on campuses — and the rollback of spaces like the Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center, some vulnerable students say they feel targeted.

According to a 2024 report by The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ youth who experience discrimination and a lack of support are at higher risk of developing anxiety and depression. The report found 39% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered attempting suicide.

Serious consequences like these are why clubs like the QSA are so important, Lyon said.

“I want to give a [dedicated] space to students,” he said. “It’s a trying time, and it’s hard because that’s the time we need these things the most, right?”

Students interested in joining the QSA can visit slcc.campusgroups.com/qsa for more information.