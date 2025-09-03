Pacific Unity Association: A ‘rock’ for SLCC’s Pacific Islander students

Salt Lake Community College’s Pacific Unity Association is a vital source of cultural pride and belonging for students.

PUA leaders say the club offers more than just community; it’s a lifeline. With weekly study sessions, cultural showcases and outreach events, the group empowers members to embrace their heritage and thrive academically.

“We can do more and be more by showing up and getting an education,” said PUA President Alasini Sellesin-Dueñas.

PUA was founded to unite Pacific Islander students and allies, but the group welcomes members of all backgrounds.

“PUA has been my rock through college life,” said Sellesin-Dueñas, who has been part of PUA for two years, alongside Treasurer Mason Gonzalez.

“It’s definitely impacted my academic journey. As someone in a leadership position, PUA has taught me time management, organization and how to advocate for my community in academic spaces,” Sellesin-Dueñas said.

The Pacific Islander community is close-knit on campus. The group encourages students to feel pride in their culture and develop long-term friendships, according to Gonzalez.

PUA is a regular participant in SLCC’s cultural celebrations, including heritage months.

“Last year, SLCC had the opportunity to represent the island of Tahiti,” Gonzalez said.

However, since H.B. 261 was passed, which imposed anti-DEI cuts on colleges and universities, clubs at SLCC — including PUA — are experiencing funding cuts.

“Advisors have to volunteer their time outside of work hours because of the bill; because of that, they can’t support us as much as they used to in the past,” said Gonzalez. “This club was supported by the SEEA Department and because of this bill [H.B. 261] they are not able to financially support us.”

Sellesin-Dueñas has big goals for the club: she hopes to see more collaboration with other student organizations, mentorship for new students, scholarship opportunities and improvement of the club’s social media usage.

“Most of all, I want the next generation of Pacific Islander students at SLCC to know there’s a space for you here, and it’s powerful,” Sellesin-Dueñas said.

Gonzalez discussed his desire for SLCC to create a Pacific Islander class.

“I think it would be really cool to learn more about the islands and the culture,” Gonzalez said. “I also think it would be cool to have opportunities to do a study abroad in one of the islands.”

SLCC Bruins can get involved with PUA by attending meetings — which take place every Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Student Engagement, Experience and Achievement Conference Room — or by following their Instagram account, @slccpua.

“Bring your culture, your curiosity, and your heart — we’d love to have you be part of our growing family,” Sellesin-Dueñas said.