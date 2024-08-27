Utah’s anti-DEI bill is already impacting access to certain student resources

Salt Lake Community College has already closed one on-campus center and renamed another as administrators strive to maintain compliance with Utah’s new anti-DEI law while still retaining services that support all students.

House Bill 261, known as the Equal Opportunities Initiatives bill, is colloquially called Utah’s “anti-DEI bill” because it limits equity, diversity and inclusion efforts at public institutions, including public colleges.

HB261 thus prohibits Utah’s eight public colleges and universities from offering any programs or resources that are “discriminatory,” or not available to all students.

The new legislation requires the removal of all resource centers, departments and programs that highlight diversity, equity, and inclusion – many of which serve marginalized communities and students.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for our students and anyone this may affect,” said Delaney Braun, a SLCC student majoring in general studies. “All the progress that has been made throughout the years to make us progressive was washed down the drain. I really hope no clubs will be affected.”

Recent developments

So far, SLCC has closed its Office for Institutional Equity, Inclusion, and Transformation. The center’s employees will be reassigned to work in different areas of the college.

In addition, the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs (ODMA) has been changed and renamed to the office of Student Engagement, Experience and Achievement (SEEA). SLCC will continue to highlight and celebrate heritage months and cultural celebrations, like the annual Lunar New Year celebrations, all of which will now be organized by SEEA.

Some changes may be made due to continuous updates that are being made daily as the college tries to comply with the new regulations. However, the college is taking a less hard-lined approach compared to the University of Utah and Weber State University, which eliminated all cultural centers, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

By comparison, college officials shared there will be no change to the school’s curriculum or teacher instruction, and no changes to The Dream Center and the Native tuition waiver program.

Student reactions

Students at SLCC have already reported being affected by the changes and have expressed concerns about what HB261 means for the future of Utah’s most diverse collegiate student body.

Jordyn Rosenbaum, an English major at SLCC, specifically expressed concerns about what the anti-DEI bill will mean for clubs on campus.

“I had no idea how devastating this was until it was enacted – I think it backtracks us,” Rosenbaum said. “I hope we will be more informed on what other changes are happening [soon]. I am mostly concerned about our clubs.”

Ellianys Restrepo, a fellow SLCC student majoring in graphic communications, said she is worried about how the new law will affect her as a person of color at SLCC.

“I am worried that HB-261 will [hurt] diversity in colleges and universities by removing programs that help underrepresented groups succeed,” Restrepo said.

“Transferring from SLCC as a first-generation woman of color with a disability during this bill’s implementation has limited my resources,” Restrepo added. “Both the University of Utah and Salt Lake Community College have made changes affecting my ability to openly seek help.”

Available resources

Braun said she wanted to make sure underrepresented groups at SLCC – students, faculty and staff included – are not left behind because of HB261.

“I have some friends who find safe spaces within the clubs at Salt Lake Community College so it [might] be challenging for them to adjust to these changes,” Braun said.

SLCC has already mobilized to provide alternative help to students who need it. As part of the new student engagement office, employees are offering workshops and group events to help struggling students achieve their academic goals and reach completion of their degrees at the college.

And while HB261 does prohibit the use of DEI efforts in the hiring process, SLCC officials stated online that the college does not discriminate in their hiring practices in the first place, by any standard. To comply with the new law, SLCC stated on the same webpage that they will ensure hiring practices are based on a “wide net.”

For students who may be struggling with the impact and effects of these laws, SLCC has counseling services available for students, faculty and staff at the Center for Health and Counseling.