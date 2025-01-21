Culinary collaboration celebrates veterans at SLCC

The Salt Lake Community College Culinary Institute joined forces with the Utah Army National Guard to prepare three-course meals for judging in celebration of Veterans Day 2024.

Ted Martinez, an SLCC culinary student since the fall of 2022 and a veteran who served from 2003 to 2016, offered his perspective on the educational collaboration, which took place Nov. 9.

“We’ve not really done a lot with outside organizations, so this is unique; a very big opportunity for us,” Martinez said. “I think it’s morale building.”

The institute and its students are no strangers to cooking competitions. Various awards from previous years adorned the room where the competition was held. The program works hard, developing different skills to stand out as individuals, a team, and overall, a family.

“We have our accolades from all the other years that we beat out national championships and the SkillsUSA. Those are national banners,” Martinez said. “We send one or two [students] for each category to go and compete in that category, and they’ve won that category.”

Jeffrey Coker, the associate dean of SLCC Culinary Institute since 2017, praised the unity within the program and becoming the best they can be.

“So, the first thing I did is I implemented a mandatory uniform policy, and as soon as that happened, it started to change the mindset of how people viewed us,” Coker said. “Hospitality, culinary, baking, education, they all row in the same direction in my opinion, and I think that’s what makes us stronger here as a program.”

During the Veterans Day collaboration, Jacob Keloy, an SLCC culinary student since the spring of 2022, recognized the importance of the knowledge others have in the field.

“It was interesting working with other people who have a different training regimen as far as their culinary skills go, to try to remember that there’s not just one right way to do things, but also not trying to take control of the kitchen completely,” Keloy said. “You allow everyone to kind of express themselves on the plate. So, I think for just meeting today, we put out some really nice plates.”

Martinez and Keloy were two of four student veterans in the institute. Each stated their appreciation for what they have learnt in the culinary program as well as who they became while serving in the Army.

Sgt. 1st Class Justin DeSimone, a Army recruiter in Utah, said jobs are more likely to hire someone with a veteran status on their resume, and Utah service members receive a financial academic benefit.

“It’s a great way to get free college, free training on the job, training, just all the job skills,” DeSimone said. “You’re entitled to state tuition assistance right off the bat. So, state tuition assistance is $7,000 a year. That’ll cover pretty much any college except for BYU and Westminster since they’re private.”

Right after training, service members can earn up to $1,000 a month to attend college full-time. Within the National Guard, students can obtain up to a doctorate degree.

National Guard service members can be full-time or part-time. For high school students, split-option training provides the ability to complete the Recruit Sustainment Program before entering basic training that lasts 10 weeks.

On behalf of the National Guard, Staff Sgt. Gary Bradshaw said he hoped events such as the culinary competition become more regular and that more people are drawn to them.

“I’m just really happy to be here today along with my team and be participating in this,” Bradshaw said. “It’s wonderful to see these opportunities and these culinary programs have such influence, not just on younger generations, but on people in later walks of life. Utah needs that passion.”

For information on joining the Guard, visit the Utah National Guard or the Go Army website. For more information on veteran assistance and resources, visit the SLCC Student Veterans website.