Salt Lake Community College’s Dance Company turns movement into an artistic visual escape

A kaleidoscope contains mirrors, colors and shapes that alter our perception of reality in an exciting way. SLCC’s Dance Company’s performance of “Kaleidoscope” Nov. 22 and 23 produced a similar experience.

The SLCC Dance Company members gracefully flowed on the Grand Theatre stage and mesmerized the audience with their captivating motion.

SLCC Dance Company director Whitney Harris-Gutierrez shared her thoughts on the energy each athlete brought to the group.

“’Kaleidoscope’ is a collaborative community concert that highlights each dancer as a critical part of the whole [performance]. It is a beautiful mosaic of visual and emotional appeal, an extension of the varied experiences of the dancers,” said Harris-Gutierrez.

The dancers didn’t miss a beat during their concert at South City Campus, where they showcased their talents and hard work. Each performer had unique characteristics, movements, style and motion, just like a kaleidoscope.

Their months of practice and preparation for the main event paid off, with their final dress rehearsal on Thursday, Nov. 21. The dancers dialed into their choreography and worked out any pre-show jitters before opening night.

SLCC Dance Company President and dancer Lauren Uribe described the details of the show.

“Our concert is organized by pieces; each piece is about 2-4 minutes long. Each piece has its own distinct style, music, costumes and cast. This is very much dependent on the choreographer and their vision for the piece,” Uribe said.

The “Kaleidoscope” performance required a specific and fixed set of movements to execute the choreography with precision. Fitness was crucial.

“Most of us company members are in as many as nine pieces, so it’s a taxing but rewarding experience for us dancers,” said Uribe.

In addition to SLCC’s dance company, “Kaleidoscope” concert performers consisted of students and dancers from West High School, West Jordan High, Utah Dance Artists, the SLCC K-pop Club, and Power Plus Dance Academy.

“There are 14 dancers on the SLCC Dance Company. With all the guest artists, there are approximately 65 performers,” said Harris-Guiterrez.

Future events

The SLCC dance company will perform their next piece, “Synergy,” at 7 p.m. April 18 and 19, 2025, at the Grand Theatre at South City Campus. Admission is free for students and faculty and $5 for the general public.