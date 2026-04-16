In photos: SLCC’s 4th Annual Drag Show draws big crowd

Salt Lake Community College held its fourth annual drag show at South City Campus, where the Grand Theatre was nearly at capacity.

The show, presented by the Thayne Center, was hosted by two well-known Salt Lake City drag performers, Sequoia and Mari Cona. The show starred eight local drag artists and featured two nationally recognized queens, Jewels Sparkles and Angeria Paris VanMichaels. Sparkles competed in season 17 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and VanMichaels won “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” season 9.

The audience stayed enthusiastically engaged, with some students saying they drove more than an hour to attend the performance. The show was highly interactive, with the crowd cheering, singing and dropping tips for the drag artists.

VanMichaels spoke to the audience at the end of her performance.

“Do you know where my very first drag show was at? It was at my own college,” she said. “I am so proud of you all for showing up to this event. Support your local drag!”

The night ended with a standing ovation for all the drag artists and backup dancers. Before leaving the stage, Sequoia shared a final message to the audience, saying, “Don’t let anyone tell you that Salt Lake City isn’t queer! We are here as a community, having fun! Look at all of you who showed up for this show. Thank you.”