3rd annual SLCC Drag Show presented by the Thayne Center slays the stage

The Thayne Center hosted their third annual SLCC Drag Show on April 11 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre on South City Campus. Students, staff and their guests joined together to watch 10 performers slay across the stage.

All the performers were local drag artists, kings and queens. Drag queens Sequoia and Mari Cona hosted the SLCC event for the third year in a row.

Darroll Young, Coordinator for Student Events, wasn’t sure how the annual event originated, but plans on continuing it in future years for as long as SLCC wants to continue hosting the drag show performance.

“It got bigger every year, a little bit more publicity, all that type of fun. All local performers. So, you’re literally getting all of them from Utah,” said Young.

Towards the end of the show, Sequoia touched on the current political climate silencing LGBTQIA+ voices. Sequoia reminded the audience that it is important to make their voices heard.

“Stay engaged. Stay focused. Stay vigilant. Keep each other safe,” said Sequoia. “Put the pressure on – the people on Capitol Hill work for us. We pay our taxes so that we can keep things running, and we need to make our voices heard as soon as we possibly can.”

“The only way that we can make change is if we try, okay? So you promise me that you will try,” continued Sequoia. “Please promise me that you will tell your uncle, who has not experienced the magic of queer joy, how good it feels to be in a room like this and how important it is that we get to live freely and do this.”

With 10 different performers, the hosts introduced them between acts with jokes that kept the audience engaged and laughing.

Meet the performers:

To continue supporting these events, students are encouraged to show up as well as follow the Thayne Center on social media to stay up to date on campus happenings.

In the words of the one and only Sequoia, “Do gay things and weird things and drag things.”