Celebrating National Library Week with poetry and pop-ups

The Student Writing and Reading Center is partnering with the Markosian Library at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus to celebrate National Library Week with pop-up libraries, handcrafted poetry, poetry readings, and a banned books display.

Here are some of this week’s events:

April 20-24

• Blind Date with a Banned Book at the Markosian Library

April 20

• Crafternoon with the SWRC, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the AAB lobby of the Taylorsville Redwood Center. Materials for a blackout poetry craft will be provided.

• Workshop: Visual Poetry 2-3:30 p.m. at the Markosian Library

• Herriman Pop-up Library, 5-7 p.m.

April 21

• Workshop: Essentials – Revision and Reflection

April 22

• Poetry reading with Utah Poet Laureate, Lisa Bickmore, 12-1 p.m. at the SWRC, Taylorsville Redwood campus.

• Haikus and Upcycled Journaling, 1-2:30 p.m., AAB lobby

• West Valley Campus Pop-up Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Because National Library Week falls just before finals weeks, we realize our students don’t have time for a big festival,” said Erica Gudiño, public services and outreach librarian.

See a complete list of this week’s events below.