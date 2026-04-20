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Home Lifestyle Campus Happenings Celebrating National Library Week with poetry and pop-ups

Celebrating National Library Week with poetry and pop-ups

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Library bookshelves full of books
Books line the shelves of the Markosian Library on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. (Phia Bridge)

The Student Writing and Reading Center is partnering with the Markosian Library at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus to celebrate National Library Week with pop-up libraries, handcrafted poetry, poetry readings, and a banned books display.

Here are some of this week’s events:

April 20-24

Blind Date with a Banned Book at the Markosian Library

April 20

• Crafternoon with the SWRC, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the AAB lobby of the Taylorsville Redwood Center. Materials for a blackout poetry craft will be provided.
• Workshop: Visual Poetry 2-3:30 p.m. at the Markosian Library
• Herriman Pop-up Library, 5-7 p.m.

April 21

• Workshop: Essentials – Revision and Reflection

April 22

Poetry reading with Utah Poet Laureate, Lisa Bickmore, 12-1 p.m. at the SWRC, Taylorsville Redwood campus.
• Haikus and Upcycled Journaling, 1-2:30 p.m., AAB lobby
• West Valley Campus Pop-up Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Because National Library Week falls just before finals weeks, we realize our students don’t have time for a big festival,” said Erica Gudiño, public services and outreach librarian.

See a complete list of this week’s events below.

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