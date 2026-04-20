Celebrating National Library Week with poetry and pop-ups

The Student Writing and Reading Center is partnering with the Markosian Library at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus to celebrate National Library Week with pop-up libraries, handcrafted poetry, poetry readings, and a banned books display.
Here are some of this week’s events:
April 20-24
• Blind Date with a Banned Book at the Markosian Library
April 20
• Crafternoon with the SWRC, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the AAB lobby of the Taylorsville Redwood Center. Materials for a blackout poetry craft will be provided.
• Workshop: Visual Poetry 2-3:30 p.m. at the Markosian Library
• Herriman Pop-up Library, 5-7 p.m.
April 21
• Workshop: Essentials – Revision and Reflection
April 22
• Poetry reading with Utah Poet Laureate, Lisa Bickmore, 12-1 p.m. at the SWRC, Taylorsville Redwood campus.
• Haikus and Upcycled Journaling, 1-2:30 p.m., AAB lobby
• West Valley Campus Pop-up Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
“Because National Library Week falls just before finals weeks, we realize our students don’t have time for a big festival,” said Erica Gudiño, public services and outreach librarian.
See a complete list of this week’s events below.