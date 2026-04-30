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Poem: ‘Nurtured Life’

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There is nothing more beautiful:
Mountains to the east waking
to a baroque sunset.
The color of cherry blossoms in spring—
new life, a new beginning.
But for whom?
The one being born?
No, it is the one bringing life
into the world.
Change is a constant,
so why do we fear it?
It is not the shift we dread,
but the weight of consequence—
living in the aftermath.
When winter comes,
snow piles upon the peaks and valleys.
Life stays stagnant for a time,
waiting to be revitalized.
That, my friend,
is the Nurtured Life.

Illustration of the scene described in the poem "Nurtured Life"
(Illustration by Ghostly Karma)

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