Poem: ‘Sinking Feeling’

Bug-eyed monster in my wardrobe

is howling again beneath the ruffle hems-

murky theater with half-lowered curtain, stage jumbled

with shoes. This little shoe

is Hamlet. This little shoe is Godot. This

little shoe cries all night long-

fiddling a knot in its bow.

The monster is gobbling my shoe,

little loaf-of-bread with rye-seed stitching.

Oh to eat or yes to eat, he croons.

His breath billows my blackest dress,

sail unfurled from the mast of a plague ship.

I can hear the rat gnawing at my heels.

The rat won’t abandon ship.