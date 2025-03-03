‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ now playing at the Grand

A revelation that changed the world.

Join the Grand Theatre at South City Campus for a production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar,” featuring lyrics from Tim Rice. The showings began Feb. 26 and will continue through March 22.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is a sung-through rock opera of the series of events leading up to Jesus’ death as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

While tickets start at $37, SLCC students can redeem one free ticket during every Grand Theatre production and three half-priced tickets with their student I.D.

For more information about “Jesus Christ Superstar” show times or to purchase tickets, call the Grand Theatre box office at 801-957-3322 or visit grandtheatrecompany.com.