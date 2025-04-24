Since 2021, Salt Lake Community College’s Queer Student Association and the Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center have worked together to host a Lavender Graduation for queer graduates — until this year.

Lavender Graduation is an annual ceremony that takes place on numerous college campuses to honor LGBTQ+ students and allies. But when the GSSRC started promoting its event four weeks ago, they were told to stop.

Lavender Graduation cancellation

Peter Moosman, coordinator for the GSSRC, shared some of the reasons and frustrations that led to the cancellation.

“HB 261 happened. HB 261 banned exclusive things. [The bill] even mentioned graduation celebrations, you know, really targeting,” Moosman said. “So, with the Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center pivoting … from an LGBT resource center [and] a women’s resource center … to a resource center for all students through the lens of gender and sexuality, we figured we could pivot our [Lavender Graduation] to a GSSRC grad, and that would satisfy HB 261, allowing us to still host our event.”

HB 261, the “Equal Opportunity Initiatives” bill sponsored by Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden, “prohibits an institution of higher education, the public education system, and a government employer from taking certain actions in engaging in discriminatory practices.”

Moosman shared that the “Dear Colleague Letter” — a letter from the Department of Education and the presidential administration for education — said that “any targeted programming event resource that is specific to a specific race is discrimination and is outlawed.” Moosman argued that because the letter specifically discussed race, it shouldn’t have applied to the GSSRC.

The center shared that the Division of Student Affairs streamlined all small graduation celebrations, but thought that the GSSRC would be justified in moving forward with their Lavender Graduation, since it differed from the DOSA event on May 2.

“[Lavender Graduation] was more intimate and connective, and we still felt that part of this national tradition, part of the GSSRC’s tradition was holding this [event] and so we wanted to continue to do that,” expressed Moosman.

Kathie Campbell, the associate vice president for Student Success at SLCC, said that due to restrictions, the college wanted to pool resources and hold a combined celebration which involved all clubs.

“We really felt compelled, based on the law, to say, ‘Now we really need to get everybody under this umbrella,’” said Campbell.

Marjorie Wilson, co-president of QSA and a biology major, said that the celebrations can still be held without them being identity-based.

“There is the further complication that HB 261 will mean that the school can’t be spending money on identity-based graduation ceremonies,” said Wilson. “I think celebrations should be fine.”

Wilson wanted to adapt the language of the ceremony name to keep the graduation. The Lavender Graduation was going to be renamed to the GSSRC graduation to become compliant with the bill.

“We thought about how we make changes to language we use in a way that can … just provide clarity for people who are curious, and not as informed, and looking in from the outside — that this is a center that truly is, and always has been, welcoming to all students. It’s for everyone. Everyone has a gender. Everyone has a sexuality,” said Wilson.

Kai Lyon, co-president of QSA and an environmental science major, believed that Lavender Graduations are part of a larger context regarding queer history.

“I think it’s really important as a historical celebration — teaching people about this type of [circumstance], and how we have been oppressed in the past, and how we need to remember ways that we can show each other support without necessarily breaking the rules,” shared Lyon. “That’s really what angers me, because it feels really like they’re saying, ‘even though you’re not breaking the rules, you can’t do that.’”

Discontent with communication

According to Wilson, the sudden cancellation added unnecessary stress onto students.

“It’s up to students to say, ‘Hey, wait, like, whoa, hold the reins. Let’s talk about this. Let’s see if this is necessary. Let’s see if this makes sense. Let’s see if this is supporting students,’” expressed Wilson.

Though everyone is adapting to the changes that bills and regulations have placed on higher education, the disconnect in communication has left students frustrated. Wilson argued for a communication model where students were involved sooner, before discussions are made, to gather feedback from students.

According to Campbell, with the immediate response that was required for the new laws, there was some disconnect with the messaging to the student leaders.

“We should have at least said, ‘Hey, this also impacts this.’ It should have [happened], right? We’re here for students. That’s why we do what we do,” said Campbell. “Our intent never was to cancel anything. We never want to cancel celebrating student success.”

Lyon expressed frustration over the disconnect.

“People above make these decisions without ever asking … and expecting us to put in the work to fix it,” said Lyon. “I just feel like the communication is often too little, too late.”

Wilson believed in the possibility for efficient collaboration to occur between people in charge and students.

Why smaller graduations matter to students

In an Instagram post, the QSA shared how SLCC’s Student Affairs cancelled smaller graduations in favor of a single “combined” celebration, which doesn’t allow the personal plans and aspects that smaller celebrations can.

The QSA started a student-led email campaign to petition to advocate for smaller cohort graduations to be allowed. The club also opened a survey to hear from fellow students about the issue. Students have the option to submit their response anonymously.

Wilson said some of the responses to the survey have already shown that the smaller graduations give students the motivation to finish school.

“I am already hearing from students that these ceremonies help them to stay in school, and help them to even conceptualize that they can really do college and be a graduate, but also to find the cohort of people that they interact with regularly,” said Wilson. “And being able to look forward to that small acknowledgement.”

Smaller graduations are beneficial to students who may not want to come out to their families at a larger public gathering, according to some of the survey responses.

“Students want their family to be able to come to like the major graduation, but they want to be celebrated more openly with friends on a smaller basis,” said Wilson.

Project Rainbow Lavender Graduation

Project Rainbow Utah, a non-profit organization that has been community-led since 2018, will be hosting a Lavender Graduation on April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City to “celebrate queer excellence” and honor graduates.

Their mission is to “empower and uplift LGBTQ+ individuals throughout Utah by fostering visibility, promoting inclusivity and providing crucial support through our Community Fund.”

“Lavender Graduation is still happening – because our community makes it happen,” the organization shared in an Instagram post.

Graduates from SLCC, the U of U, or any Salt Lake County college or university are welcome, and will receive a lavender stole and garden flag. Students who wish to be celebrated must RSVP for the ceremony.