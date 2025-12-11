Photos: Stress Less Week at SLCC

The staff at Salt Lake Community College understand that it is a common experience for college students to feel stressed and overwhelmed during finals week. To combat this stress, the Center for Health and Counseling created Stress Less Week.

This free event took place every day of the week before finals. The center brought in therapy dogs to pet and also provided snacks and a comfortable environment to relax. Many students attended the events held across multiple campuses that week. Attendees petted therapy dogs, ate free snacks, and played board games with other SLCC students to de-stress before the week of finals.