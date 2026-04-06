Health and wellness resources available to students struggling through the semester

Students lined up for free massages and health screenings at the Taylorsville campus spring Health Fair on March 25, where campus and community partners connected attendees with wellness resources through SLCC’s Center for Health and Counseling.

At the fair, attendees could check their vitals, participate in a body scan or get a massage, while learning to balance classes and life outside of SLCC. The CHC also hosted information booths on campus services as well as community partners available throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

The services promoted at the event included the Bruin Pantry, alcohol education, the CHC’s medical clinic and counseling center; community partners included the Rape Recovery Center, Salt Lake County’s Health Department, and Encircle, an LGBT+ community program.

Health beyond a two-year institution

The Health Fair is hosted during the fall and spring semesters, aiming to reach students at any point in their college journey, including those preparing to transfer. Madison Gregory, health promotion coordinator for the CHC, said the goal is to connect students with resources that support their well-being both during and after college.

“They might not know about the services on campus or outside of campus,” Gregory said. “We try to offer it a few times a year just so we can reach the [maximum number] of students.”

Balancing health and financial realities

For many students, access to health resources is closely tied to financial constraints.

64% of SLCC students work while attending school, which can limit the time they dedicate to their mental and physical health.

Second-year student Kam Loveland said constant exposure to curated fitness lifestyles can create unrealistic expectations. She said it can feel impossible to measure up to people whose full-time job is maintaining their healthy image without around-the-clock care.

“For a normal person, it doesn’t make sense to have that much time dedicated to being so on top of fitness and health,” Loveland said.

To help address these barriers, the CHC offers discounted rates for medical, massage and counseling services.

“We know that students are poor, and we know they are struggling,” Gregory said.

Creating an inclusive and accessible environment

As student needs continue to evolve, organizers say accessibility and inclusivity remain a priority.

Whitney Ockey, health promotions manager at the CHC, said access to resources is essential for student success.

“The goal is to educate and make sure they feel welcome here,” Ockey said.

Health Education and Promotion aims to make healthy choices more accessible for students.

“And by no means is [health] always the easy choice,” Ockey said.

Students can connect with the CHC through its Instagram or by scheduling appointments through the patient portal, as the program continues its efforts to make resources accessible beyond students’ time at SLCC.