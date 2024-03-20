SLCCVotes: Meet Emily Orton, candidate for SLCCSA president

Semesters at SLCC: “More than I would like to admit”

Studying: Art history and graphic design

Hometown: Taylorsville, Utah

Fun fact: Emily loves the color orange and has pet snails

Platform Statement

As president, I hope to focus on three things.

Affordability: I will continue the work SLCCSA has completed this year for affordability while discovering new initiatives that impact students. Programs like the low-cost/no-cost program need more visibility. Students at SLCC deserve to know what costs they will be paying for each class. This includes textbooks and any other supplies.

Transparency: As president, I will continue to foster greater transparency between the administration and students. Students are often the last to know when decisions are made. Some are even made without gathering student input. I hope to increase transparency and decrease questions, especially related to the recent door locking at the South City campus and the new construction on campus.

Student Voice: In everything I do, I work to support the student voice. I truly believe in the opinions and issues of students. Students are on the ground and understand what can be changed to create a better SLCC. I want to meet students where they are and make sure their concerns are addressed at the highest levels. I want to discover new issues and fight to make changes that will impact future SLCC students.