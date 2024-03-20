#SLCCVotes: Meet Diana Mavlanova, candidate for SLCCSA vice president for academic pathways

Diana Mavlanova sitting on a rock formation above the skyline
Diana Mavlanova is running for SLCC Student Association vice president for academic pathways for 2024-25. (Courtesy of Diana Mavlanova)

Semesters at SLCC: Four

Studying: Pre-medicine

Hometown: Turkmenistan

Fun fact: At one point five years ago, Diana had seven jobs at the same time

Platform Statement

I would like to do the following:

  • Institute a SLCC bus route that goes between all campuses
  • Bring back online tutoring from the STEM center on Fridays and Saturdays
  • Increase the budget for the Bruin Pantry because I see a need for it
  • Incorporate more fitness classes at the Lifetime Activities Center (more variety)
  • Get students involved more in our on-campus activities

