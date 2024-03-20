SLCCVotes: Meet Diana Mavlanova, candidate for SLCCSA vice president for academic pathways

Semesters at SLCC: Four
Studying: Pre-medicine
Hometown: Turkmenistan
Fun fact: At one point five years ago, Diana had seven jobs at the same time
Platform Statement
I would like to do the following:
- Institute a SLCC bus route that goes between all campuses
- Bring back online tutoring from the STEM center on Fridays and Saturdays
- Increase the budget for the Bruin Pantry because I see a need for it
- Incorporate more fitness classes at the Lifetime Activities Center (more variety)
- Get students involved more in our on-campus activities