SLCCVotes: Meet Nahomi Rei, candidate for SLCCSA president

Semesters at SLCC: Three

Studying: International studies

Hometown: Caracas, Venezuela, and Herriman, Utah

Fun fact: Nahomi has been a professional model since the age of five. She calls it her job and passion, and Nahomi feels grateful that she can do what she loves – being on the runway.

Connect: @Nahomirei_slcc

Platform Statement

First, I want to emphasize that my main goal is to come together as students.

I know that many of us come from different backgrounds with diverse experiences and perspectives, but I firmly believe that it is in our diversity that our strength lies. As student president, I will work to promote leadership, tolerance and mutual respect among all members of our academic community.

Additionally, my leadership is based on strong values and principles. I believe in transparency, honesty and accountability. I am committed to being a leader who actively listens to the concerns and suggestions of my fellow students and acts accordingly to address them effectively and equitably.

My goals for this student presidency are clear and defined:

Encourage student engagement

Promote student well-being

Drive sustainability and responsibility

Strengthen the connection between students and the wider SLCC community

Make students feel valued and supported

Promote easy access to information about our college and motivate others to join our student community

In short, my vision for SLCCSA’s student presidency is based on unity, values and principles. I firmly believe that together we can achieve great things and make our school experience an enriching and meaningful life stage for everyone.

‘Together, we’ll be the leaders of tomorrow.’