SLCCVotes: Meet Emma Jones, candidate for SLCCSA vice president for equality and representation

Semesters at SLCC: Four

Studying: Biology

Hometown: Herriman, Utah

Fun fact: Emma works with animals for a living at a boarding and grooming business/vet clinic

Platform Statement

I want to continue the work I’ve done while in office and continue to improve things around campus. Namely, I want to expand upon ways we can make everyone feel welcome and safe on campus. During my time in this position, I’ve already expanded the inclusive restroom signage, which is aimed to help people be comfortable with using whatever restroom they feel aligns with their identity. I’d like this to grow next year (and this is already in the works), to update these signs and place them everywhere around campus, and hopefully across multiple campuses.