Staff roundup: summer concerts

Concert season has arrived. With both indie acts and big names touring this summer, Globe staffers share who they are excited to see live.

Ash Orduna

Editor-in-Chief Ash Orduna attended The Used anniversary show in early May.

“It was really fun actually. I went to night 1 and 3. Super fun vibe,” Orduna said. “I went because The Used is my partner’s favorite artist, but I enjoy them. They have a good sound and the stage presence and presentation was super neat.

“I loved night 3; the album ‘Lies for the Liars’ is one of my favorites, so it was cool seeing that live,” Orduna added.

Orduna is also hoping to attend a concert at the Red Butte Garden, which holds an outdoor concert series every year in the summer.

“It always looks like so much fun, and who doesn’t love live music surrounded by flowers?” Orduna said.

Ghostly Karma

The Globe’s illustrator, who goes by their online handle GhostlyKarma, doesn’t have any plans for specific concerts this summer, but had thought about attending other events with live music.

“The sort [of event] where they have live music, performances, and vendors with local artists and businesses — I believe there is such an event happening after the Pride Parade [June 8]. I’ve never been, so I’m not entirely sure what it’ll be like or what to expect, but I’m hoping to go this year,” GhostlyKarma said prior to the parade.

Rachel Aubrey

Globe faculty advisor Rachel Aubrey will be attending Teddy Swims’ “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” tour on Aug. 28 at the America First Field. Although she is a newer fan of the singer-songwriter, Aubrey anticipates a fun experience at Swims’ show.

“I’ve mostly heard him on the radio, so not very long,” said Aubrey. “I’m going with a bunch of mom friends. I enjoy live music no matter the artist so I’m excited to hang with the moms and jam out.”

Teresa Chaikowsky

Assignment editor Teresa Chaikowsky will be attending the annual Grand Teton Music Festival at Teton Village in Wyoming.

“It very relaxing to sit back in an air-conditioned concert hall and listen to Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy.’ My nephew performs [violin] at the festival, so I’m most excited to see him,” shared Chaikowsky.

Pearl Ashton

After watching Kevin Atwater in April and driving to Denver to see Ichiko Aoba in May, Globe assistant editor Pearl Ashton has a summer full of concerts planned.

“It was my first time going to Kilby Block Party and I had such a fun time seeing artists I love and discovering new artists, too,” Ashton said. “I saw Magdalena Bay for a Kilby Block kick off, and that show was amazing.”

Ashton also shared her excitement to see Japanese Breakfast and Big Thief at the Twilight Concert Series in September. The Twilight season begins in July.