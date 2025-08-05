Photos: Lowriders, community members ‘Hop into College’ at SLCC West Valley Center

Salt Lake Community College’s annual “Hop into College” event took place Aug. 1 at the West Valley campus. The purpose of this event is to create a bridge between lowrider culture and SLCC. People of all ages attended the free event, enjoying the custom rides and many activities. Other festivities included free food, music, CPR classes and a raffle to win a lowrider bike. At the end of the evening, for the big finale, attendees gathered to watch and cheer on two hopping lowriders.

