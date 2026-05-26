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Exploring indie bookstores in Salt Lake City

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Utah is filled with many independent bookstores. From downtown Salt Lake City to St. George, there is a bookstore that specializes in every genre you can think of. In this photo essay, we explore four unique bookstores in Salt Lake City.

Golden Braid Books: 151 S. 500 E. Salt Lake City

Golden Braid Books specializes in spiritual books with an objective of providing a place to find books and a community that supports spirituality and conscious living in the city. Golden Braid Books carries a large variety of topics from cooking to world religions.

Lovebound Library: 145 E. 900 S. Salt Lake City

Found in Salt Lake City’s Maven District, Lovebound Library is Utah’s first romance-only bookstore. Almost any book under the romance genre can be found at Lovebound Library.

Marissa’s Bookstore: 3302 S. 900 E. Salt Lake City

Decorated with a beautiful assortment of vintage and antique art, Marissa’s Bookstore is one of the more popular bookstores in Salt Lake County. While Marissa’s offers an array of genres, it carries a large variety of vintage and historical books including a room of books on the history of religion and culture of Native Americans.

Weller Book Works: 607 Trolley Sq. Salt Lake City

Located inside Trolley Square, Weller Book Works has two levels to explore. Selling new, used and rare books, Weller Book Works has a vast selection of books and carries historical Utah records to browse. Some of the records held at Weller Book Works date back to the mid 1800s.

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