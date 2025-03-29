Pop-up market showcases local Black entrepreneurs

Food, jewelry, artisanal goods, clothing, and more were showcased on Feb. 24 at the Black Business Pop-Up in the Student Center at Taylorsville Campus. The event provided a platform for Black entrepreneurs to share their businesses and experiences.

One of the vendors, Alysa Whitney, started her business @soulfull_ut four years ago. Whitney found her passion for cooking after meeting her boyfriend, which led her to enter the market and feed people in Utah.

Out of the many food options available, collard greens are a fan favorite for those who appreciate Southern cuisine.

“We have gumbo, fried chicken, collard greens [and] mac and cheese. I would say our collard greens are a big staple,” Whitney said.

Looking ahead, Whitney hopes to expand her business by opening a food truck or a dine-in restaurant. She blends influences from Texas, Utah and her personal experiences, making her business unique.

Kevin “Kevykev” Owens, owner of @black_pac_og, also participated in the event, selling shirts, stickers and bottled water. His business focuses on empowerment and draws inspiration from hip-hop culture.

“The thing about it is, you know, we are in Utah, so it’s a little bit tougher for me because we know Black people are just 1% of the population,” Owens said. “But what I have noticed, which is cool, is that a lot of other cultures support me.”

His clothing and stickers are his best-selling products, and he is working on expanding his offerings to appeal to a broader audience.

Rosette Bahati, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, owns @Congolese_cafe and sells African goods and Congolese food. She arrived in the U.S. as a refugee with her seven children. She worked in housekeeping, however, the income was not enough; having experience in artisanal crafts, she learned how to start a business.

One of Bahati’s featured products is the beignet, a deep-fried donut. She participated in the previous Pop-Up on Feb. 8 and was later invited to the University of Utah to host a workshop on jewelry making.

“I went to do a workshop to teach how to make bracelets and jewelry, and now they just invited me to talk about my business and show people how I make what I’m doing,” Bahati said.

Rispah Otieno runs a jewelry business where all her products are handmade in Kenya. Her business provides employment, teaches skills and fosters self-reliance in her community.

This was also Otieno’s second time participating in the Pop-Up. She expressed gratitude for the support from the Black community, especially during Black History Month.

Another vendor, Destinae Sheppard, specializes in handmade jewelry for her business, @shopmustbefate. She uses freshwater pearls, glass and vintage beads to create her pieces. Although she is not currently a student at SLCC, Sheppard has received significant support from the faculty, students and the Black Student Union, who organized the event.

Events like the Black Business Pop-Up showcase entrepreneurship while fostering community and cultural exchange. Vendors like Whitney, Owens, Bahati, Sheppard and Otieno continue to build their businesses while contributing to the diverse fabric of Utah’s economy.