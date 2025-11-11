Local entrepreneurs share stories of healing and hope

To bring awareness to domestic violence, the Salt Lake Community College Student Affairs Office and Business Leaders Club sponsored “Voices of Strength: Leadership, Business, and Healing” at the Taylorsville Redwood campus on Oct. 21.

20 attendees stopped in to learn more about entrepreneurship after personal tragedy. Host Chenoa O’Neil, a program associate with the Thayne Center and a general studies major, spoke with business owners Mary Crafts and Lori Brinkerhoff, who courageously shared their journeys of overcoming domestic violence and channeling their talents into entrepreneurship.

Turning tragedy into success

Crafts, the founder and chairman of Culinary Crafts, told of her journey through abuse, fear and uncertainty, and how she eventually discovered her power to take back control of her life.

“I believed I wasn’t enough. No matter how many business accolades I had, they weren’t enough to believe I was enough, that I could ever survive on my own, that I would ever find a healthy relationship,” said Crafts. “I didn’t really start seeing that pain turn into purpose really until much later in my life. Probably my 50s. That is why I do speak [out].”

From her healing journey, Crafts said she learned how to empower the strength inside herself and support the growth that comes from facing challenges.

“Not that I want to empower struggle, [but] I do want to empower what is within you — that process that grows through the struggle,” said Crafts. “I led my team and have relationships, be they business or personal, from that same position of vulnerability. So many times, leaders think that in order to lead a team, they must appear invincible and perfect.”

Lori Brinkerhoff, owner of Graphik Xpressions Apparel, added to Crafts’ point and stressed how people can come out of tragedy and rebuild the life of their choosing.

Brinkerhoff told the audience that after her then-husband threw a kitten against the wall because it scratched him, combined with the presence of what she called the “always there — the gun — legally carried, casually mentioned and constantly looming,” she knew facing the unknown was safer compared to her then-current situation.

“For our children, for our future, and our survival, I knew that I had to show my children what courage looked like,” said Brinkerhoff. “With only a change of clothes and a toothbrush in a Walmart sack, we fled with our lives. That day, I became a homeless single mother of four with no plan. Nowhere to go. And a future that was void of everything familiar.”

Brinkerhoff’s first t-shirt design featured the phrase “Stronger than I ever thought possible” printed forwards, along with “never give up” printed backwards so she could read it correctly in the mirror. That message served as an empowering reminder that fed her passion to inspire others with her t-shirts.

“Create from a foundation you have and just go with what you know. Never stop talking about what you love and believe in,” Brinkerhoff said to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs. “Business is a lot of ups and downs. I never lost my passion and that fuel for helping others. The desire not necessarily to be a business owner but to take away that hurt from somebody else. I know what it feels like. When you are a survivor you know what it feels like. I never lost that passion for helping other people. You will find what fuels you and that will keep you going no matter what.”

After the presentation

During a one-on-one interview after the event, Brinkerhoff said turning pain into purpose, like starting a business based on one’s experiences, can provide passion, creativity, and a meaningful foundation to grow.

“My business is my story. When I started the business, that was the beginning of the healing. It gave the pain and experience an outlet,” said Brinkerhoff. ”The creativity was so important to give me a purpose and I’m so passionate about what I do. The business just happened because of the events that happened.”

Penny Bivens, assistant professor of business and advisor of Business Leaders Club at SLCC, said the presentation was “excellent” and highlighted that obstacles don’t signify failure. The difficulties people face often build strength and determination that contribute to their success.

“The amount of resource sharing and the vulnerability of the presenters touched my heart, and the stories are very important,” said Bivens.

Bivens emphasized the point that challenges don’t mean failure. “[Challenges] create a resilience to help them be successful. The key is to keep going and build a community in general.”

Domestic Violence Awareness

In 1981 the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence declared October National Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Saundra Stokes, chief impact officer of the YWCA, said they are the largest provider next to South Valley Services. Their mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

In an email from Candida Mumford, Dean of Students, she stated that students should know that there are resources available in Dean of Students Office. Students who have experienced intimate partner violence, can reach out to her for counseling vouchers, advocacy and other forms of support. Those affected by domestic violence should never hesitate to reach out for support as needed.

Resources

• YWCA: ywcautah.org, 801-537-8600

• SLCC Center for Health and Counseling: slcc.edu/chc, 801-957-4268, centerforhealthandcounseling@slcc.edu