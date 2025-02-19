BSU, SWRC collaborate to celebrate Black literature

As part of this year’s campus celebrations for Black History Month, the Black Student Union partnered with the Student Writing and Reading Center to host their annual poetry slam alongside the center’s African American read-in.

Although the BSU’s event typically focuses more on spoken word, the collaboration with the SWRC broadened the celebration to embrace all forms of literature by Black authors.

“I invite you guys to engage, to listen and to feel the power of words as we honor the beauty, resilience and brilliance of Black literature,” said BSU President Milasse Doho.

According to BSU Advisor Glory Johnson-Stanton, the event saw close to 80 attendees with a couple passersby. The 20 readings included original poems and writings from students as well as passages from Black artists, such as Langston Hughes’ poem “Mother to Son.” The poem details the struggles of a mother to her son and her drive to succeed above all else.

Overall, the event held a calming and poetic atmosphere. Students, staff and faculty all participated in reading Black literature that held significance towards themselves.

Both Johnson-Stanton and co-advisor Shari-Fa Harrigan agreed that the event was a success and received a great turnout.

“Overall, it was really great. I think it was good attendance. I love when everyone participates and reads,” Harrigan said.

Harrigan wanted to quell any potential hesitance from those wanting to participate or those who might believe they must be a person of color to participate.

“That’s not the concept. Anyone can read,” Harrigan stated. “Anyone can sign up to read as long as what they are reading is written by a Black, African American artist — whether that be a poem from a rap song, whether that be a line from a book.”

Johnson-Stanton boasted about her students and her joy for hearing poems written from students. One reading involved a student’s piece on the idea of villains and heroes. The writing consisted of the thought that whether we are viewed as a villain or a hero can depend entirely on a person’s view.

“He writes beautifully, and I’ve always told him that it needs to be heard,” Johnson-Stanton said while reflecting on the student and his work.

Harrigan and Johnson-Stanton both congratulated the collaboration with the SWRC. Harrigan briefly stated that future annual poetry slams will most likely be combined with the African American read-in, which used to be independently hosted by the SWRC before this year’s collaboration.

During the event, the SWRC and hosts from the library shared information on books to celebrate black history through stories. Attendees could check out the books and receive a bookmark designed by the SWRC which contained a quote by Toni Morrison.