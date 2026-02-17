In photos: SLCC celebrates Black voices with African American Read-In and Poetry Slam

This Black History Month, Salt Lake Community College students, faculty and staff gathered on Feb. 11 in the Oak Room of the Student Center to share writings from Black poets, authors, and activists. Some also read original work about their experience as African Americans.

The Read-In, which the Student Writing and Reading Center has hosted every February for the past 15 years, was first established by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to “encourage communities to read together, centering African American books and authors.”

This year, the SWRC collaborated with the Black Student Union to co-present the AARI alongside the BSU’s annual Poetry Slam.

SLCC will continue to celebrate Black History Month with a panel discussion on “The Impact of Black Culture in America” on Feb. 24 and a screening of the film “Moonlight” on Feb. 25, both hosted by the Thayne Center.