Students come together to support local artisans at Valentine’s-themed market

Colorful pink and red decorations lined the halls of Taylorsville Redwood Campus on Feb. 6 for Valentine Vendor Day.

Hosted by the Native Indigenous Student Union, or NISU, the event served as both a club fundraiser and showcase for local small businesses. The club aspired to give attendees an opportunity to purchase something unique and explore Indigenous culture.

NISU president Fernando Rodriguez Camarena helped organize the event.

“Our vendors are the most important people in our community and that is how Indigenous folks see it,” said Rodriguez Camarena. “[We wanted] SLCC students to be able to view and see that.”

Grace Russell, NISU’s vice president of Native American relations, believes that local markets are how a lot of small businesses sell their products.

“We want to support them where we can, especially in our own community,” said Russell. “We like getting together and seeing what we can make and seeing each other’s creativity.”

Experience cultures

Rodriguez Camarena wanted SLCC students to leave Valentine Vendor Day with more than just a gift for someone in their life.

“A lot of people, when they think about experiencing cultures, they [think of] dances, clothing, and food, which are really important parts of culture. But in many Native and Indigenous cultures […] one of the most important times were the street markets,” said Rodriguez Camarena.

Rodriguez Camarena believes that Indigenous community vendors are important because they are the cornerstone of the community.

“I am from Michoacán, Mexico; there, we have our Purépecha nation tribe,” said Rodriguez Camarena. “One of the most important times was our street markets, where instead of giving cash to purchase these items, we would do trade, and these are ways how people would share items with people to help either [with] food, shells, [or] jewelry. And that same street-vendor-like style has been out there for millennia throughout the entire world.”

“To be able to get something that might seem like a normal bracelet but has so much love and importance and history [is fascinating],” he continued.

Student vendors

The 27 vendors in attendance included Indigenous artists, community members, and SLCC students. Alondra Barrera, who is studying radiology at SLCC, started her business, Made by Alos Treats and Flowers, in 2021.

“I started off with just [making] treats, but I do flowers now, too,” said Barrera. “This is actually my first pop-up.”

SLCC pre-med student America Carrera-Cruz has been making jewelry for two years now.

“I wanted to try out something new and see how this goes,” said Carrera-Cruz. “[Valentine Vendor Day is] helping the community grow and make their dreams come true.”

Shaylii Johnson, who is in charge of communications for NISU, wanted to use this event to share their culture and include others at the same time.

“It means community, having Indigenous peoples’ voices be heard, being able to share our culture, and have it out in the world,” said Johnson.

To learn more about NISU and their future events, follow the club on Instagram @nisu.slcc or visit SEEA room 101 in the Student Center at Taylorsville Redwood Campus.