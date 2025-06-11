35th Utah Pride Parade defies obstacles to entertain thousands

Thousands gathered in Salt Lake City on June 8 for the 35th annual Utah Pride Parade.

Participants and attendees showed their support in the face of political obstacles such as Utah’s HB77, which prohibits the display of Pride and other flags in classrooms and government buildings. The parade was just one of many Pride events over the weekend.

With their motorcycles still in neutral, the cyclists ramped up their RPMs to alert the spectators that the parade was about to begin. Spectators gathered along 100 South and turned south on 400 East to show their support.

Thousands of spectators cheered on the participants and waved Pride flags and rainbow-colored items as each of the 137 Pride Parade entrants passed by.