Summer trends: Fashion, food, music — oh, my!

Summer. It is a time when people prepare their sunscreen and shop for the latest and greatest swimwear and picture-ready shorts.

But this year, what exactly are the hot and trendy looks for the summer? With so many articles and forecasts out there, we can’t be expected to comb through every single one in hopes of getting a glimpse as to what is considered “in” for the summer.

I have done some of the work for you and offer the following categories most anticipated for the summer heatwave.

Fashion

When it comes to fashion, everyone has an opinion on what their fellow humans wear. If you were to ask the author, he’d tell you to wear whatever it is that makes you feel the most at home in your skin.

However, fashion is also a way to connect with others. Styles that flatter us and follow the trend of the season allow us to feel closer to others who do the same.

According to Marie Claire, the trends for the summer involve:

A whole lot of lace (and we do mean a lot)

A tasteful Bermuda short

Minimalism as a statement piece (think asymmetrical necklines)

Artfully wrinkled

Scarf patterns (loud, but cohesive patterns throughout the clothes)

Belts a-plenty (but any waist accessory works too!)

Green

And last (but not least) autumn plaids are back baby!

Heuritech, however, states that what’s hot as the pavement outside is:

Boho suede

Yellow

Hot pants instead of miniskirts

A classic and clean nautical theme

Cute sportswear (comfy and practical!)

A tailored, more “feminine” polo shirt

Animal print

Thong sandals (but that’s always in)

Strapless dresses

And finally, asymmetry.

Finally, Glamour offers us five trends they believe will be flying off the shelves this summer:

Neutral colors and shades (think, perhaps, suede?)

Coastal cool (I would describe it as preppy nautical)

Contemporary boho

A retro gingham (it feels like we’re going back in time a bit!)

And summer tailoring (loose-fitting minimalist).

A lot of different opinions, some more fluffy than others. The general takeaway for the summer of 2025 can be summed by the overlap:

Autumn colors, especially yellow; plaid, or gingham

Something retro; nautical or, at the very least, beachy

And you can never go wrong with a good pair of shorts at any length!

Music

In the music world, the trends for the summer seem to be veering in a different direction.

Spotify offers us a look into what they think will be the global songs for the summer, as well as a prediction of what people will turn to:

Afro-fusion

Lovestruck pop

High BPM rave

Hazy and chilled out

And country collabs.

Music, unlike more structured fashion trends, is highly subjective. Though the summer might be filled with music Spotify tells us to watch out for, what you readers will ultimately be into is up to you!

Go into the summer with good vibes and the intention of fun and I’m sure whatever song catches your fancy will be your summer anthem.

Food

Finally, food. Something all humans need and no matter what you’re eating, you want it to be good. Food is subjective; taste is something unique to us. Though we might be adventurous and want to try new things, sometimes there are going to be things we don’t (or can’t) eat that others can.

Whole Foods offers a list of what they think the trends for foodstuffs will be during the summer:

International snacking (think Tim Tams, Mexican candy, Sichuan cashews)

Dumplings (can never go wrong with a good dumpling!)

Crunch (texture in your salads, like croutons or nuts, or a breadcrumb coating on your fish)

Hydration (more than just water)

Things like Mio or Liquid IV to add electrolytes and vitamins back into the water; tea (tea is in again! Rejoice!)

Compostables (not exactly a food trend, but a packaging trend that is better for the environment)

Sustainable beverages

Sourdough (time to return to that bread hobby you might have picked up during the Pandemic!)

And plant-based aquatic ingredients (seaweeds, sea moss, etc.), protein.

The Kitchn also gives us their insights into what they believe the trend is going to be, but in more of a how people are going to be embracing food, more than the foods themselves:

Themed anti-dinner parties (low-effort affairs that are still fun and delicious)

One-ingredient dinner upgrades (like capers, gochujang, sprouts, things you add to make your food even better)

Scraps (groceries are far too expensive these days to throw out scraps! Make soup!)

Tea for dessert (things like matcha popcorn, Earl Grey pudding and rosehip cakes)

And a baking comeback!

As said, this sort of thing is highly subjective and based entirely on the chef’s culinary level and comfort. Despite this, I think the takeaway is that tea is in (in more ways than one), being adventurous with crunch or other one-ingredient upgrades is never a bad thing and taking up baking is always a great way to get your sweet fix while not spending too much money at the grocery store (in the long run that is).

The most important thing across summer trends no matter what: stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen!