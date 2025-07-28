Illusions manifest at a new interactive museum in The Gateway

Nestled near HallPass and the Megaplex, something new and intriguing made its debut earlier this month on the main street of The Gateway in Salt Lake City.

The Museum of Illusions recently opened to the public, and The Globe received the opportunity to walk through the new exhibit a day before its spectacular opening.

In a press release for the museum, CEO Kim Schaefer stated: “We are thrilled to bring the Museum of Illusions experience to Salt Lake City. With a vibrant mix of history, creativity, and cultural momentum, Salt Lake’s Depot District is the perfect setting for a space that challenges perception and celebrates the unexpected. We can’t wait to welcome guests of all ages to explore, play, and see the impossible come to life right here in the heart of one of Utah’s most dynamic neighborhoods.”

Event organizers created a delightful experience for the opening, offering little hors d’oeuvres throughout the museum as though they were part of the exhibits themselves.

The museum itself presents a bright and whimsical atmosphere. Through the lobby, visitors will be greeted by a mural with eyes that follow them across to the first hall and the first room of the museum.

The first interactive exhibit is a room with a skewed perspective and a window to take pictures in. Parallel to the room is another interactive piece, a giant pin art board guests can press into.

The next exhibit pays tribute to Utah by representing a Victorian-style house that gives visitors the perspective of sitting on a roof or side paneling. This is one of two exhibits exclusive to Utah that makes guests feel like the museum belongs here.

According to the museum’s general manager, Justin Ramirez, the space in Salt Lake City is the second largest in the United States, at 13,100 square feet — only about 1,000 square feet smaller than the Las Vegas museum.

“I just hope people come out and they really enjoy [my staff and everything they see]. That’s all I want, for people to enjoy it and … that they tell their friends and family and they’re happy to come back,” said Ramirez.

Everyone in attendance during the opening had a great time interacting with the exhibits, taking photos and laughing every time they found something new and something that defied expectations in a different way — like the Flipping Fish, disguised as a trash can that surprises visitors as they approach.

Rio Giancarlo, a photographer for the Deseret News, shared a couple words from his experience: “It’s a nice little walk. I imagine it would be great for people looking for a fun afternoon or families with kids, or something like that.” He also revealed his favorite exhibit: RGB lights against a white background that makes a person’s shadow do incredible, overlapping colored tricks.

The Museum of Illusions is an experience that will defy expectations, baffle the mind and entertain most everyone. It’s family-friendly and easy to get lost in; the museum staff are all kind and willing to help. There is potential for exhibits inside to be updated, so guests will never truly get bored.

The Museum of Illusions will be open Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visit the museum’s website for more details, including ticket prices and contact information.