Hibernian Society brings Irish traditions back to Salt Lake City

The Hibernian Society of Utah held their annual parade and siamsa (pronounced “shee-mza” — Irish for celebration) for St. Patrick’s Day on March 15 at the Gateway Mall in Salt Lake City.

Parents and children cheered as each decorated float made its way along the parade route while traditional Irish music played in the background. The celebration also involved men dressed in kilts, walking slowly as they played bagpipes.

Annual participation

Meghan Gibson’s family has been a part of the Hibernian Society for 47 years and her father-in-law was one of the founders.

“We have a lot of entries and people who want to be a part of the parade,” Gibson said.

Sean Clark, president of the Hibernian Society of Utah board members, shared how the floats are judged.

“The floats are judged for appearance, relevant Irish theme and overall awesomeness,” Clark said.

Clark’s family attends every year, having ties to the Hibernian Society of Utah.

“I was carried as an infant in the first parade. I’ve never missed a parade,” Clark said.

Irish blood in the community

The parade featured multiple Irish families that live in Salt Lake City.

“Many people have roots with the parade. The Irish families in Utah know each other, grew up together and come together,” said Gibson, who grew up in the local Irish community.

The Hibernian Society of Utah’s celebration has humble beginnings: the tradition first started with four guys in a bar, who went outside to walk in the middle of the street and told police officers they were celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

“The founders wanted to celebrate being Irish and having a positive impact on our community,” said Patrick Bennett, who is part of the society’s board of directors.

To further impact the community, one of the Ministers of State from Ireland, Alan Dillon, attended the parade. Bennett said the Minister of State was there to pass a bill and promote tourism to Ireland. He financially makes the event happen each year.

Service to the Irish community

For those who want to be a part of the celebration but do not have a float, the Hibernian Society of Utah takes volunteers to help during the event.

“We’re always looking for more volunteers,” Clark said.

Bennett said the members of the board are unpaid volunteers and have day jobs who organize the event in their spare time. Bennett added that organizers began the planning process in since December. The board consists of nine members, and each of them take turns being featured in the parade. This year, it was Bennett’s turn.

Visit Hibernian Society of Utah to learn more about their organization and events.