12 (creative) ways to give back this winter

It’s a world in need and winter is the season of hardships. Fortunately, it is also a season of giving.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that September had the highest unemployment rate in four years. Students are one of the demographics hit first by hard times, and some Bruins might feel more likely to need help from a food bank than to be able to donate to one.

But when it comes to giving, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

To come up with some creative ways to give back to the community this winter, think small, local, personal or off the beaten path.

Give the Gift of Opportunity

1. Donate professional clothing to the Bruin Closet

The Bruin Closet serves Salt Lake Community College by providing professional clothing for students, faculty and staff. The closet offers clothing for anyone who needs the right outfit for a presentation, interview, or everyday work.

The Bruin Closet is located at Taylorsville Redwood Campus in the Student Center’s basement level Room 002k.

Give the Gift of Life

2. Donate blood

December is a crisis for blood banks. People are busy and blood donations can decrease during the holiday season, yet the critical need remains.

A blood donation can give some families the present of a lifetime – the life of a family member.

ARUP Blood Services motto is “Give local. Save local.” All donations to ARUP Blood Services stay in Utah. Donation centers are in Sandy and the University of Utah’s Research Park.

Blood banks have recently changed the rules so that those in the LGBTQ community have an equal opportunity to donate.

Learn more and schedule an appointment at utahblood.org.

Give the Gift of Service

3. Shovel walks

Those lucky enough to be young, healthy and able can always give back by helping single parents with preschool children, older people, the sick and disabled in their neighborhood with shoveling. Gather a couple of like-minded friends and turn it into an outdoor party with hot chocolate afterwards.

4. Help where you can

Libraries and schools often need help with special parties and events in December. Food banks and food delivery programs need volunteers. A couple of community efforts to go volunteer at are:

• Utah Food Bank

• United Way of Salt Lake

• Operation Homefront

• Salt Lake City Mission

• YWCA

Give the Gift of Good Cheer

The holiday blues are real. More darkness, fewer hours of light, cold, gray weather, financial stress, and the expectation that this should be the most wonderful time of the year all add up to mental health struggles for some.

5. Check on people who have said the holidays are difficult for them

Avoid asking those who may be struggling to be cheerful or inviting them to holiday activities. The lights on Temple Square, ice skating at the Gallivan Center, hearing “Last Christmas” one more time or decorating may be triggering for some individuals. Instead, check up, let them know you care – and ask if there is anything they would like to do to ease those holiday blues.

Ironically, one of the best ways people can spread seasonal goodwill is by respecting that not everyone celebrates the same way – or celebrates Christmas at all.

6. Spend time with a local senior

Whip up or buy a treat, such as sugar cookies or rugelach, and take them to the older people on the block or a local nursing home. The cookies are just an icebreaker, your ticket through the door, so you can visit people who might enjoy some company. It is important to make sure you contact the facilities before stopping by to assure you complete prior requirements for volunteer and companion work.

• Community Nursing Services volunteer program

• Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services volunteer opportunities

Give the Gift of Home

7. Donate household goods and casual clothing to The Other Side

The Other Side Thrift Boutique helps to fund The Other Side Academy, a comprehensive program for homeless people to attend classes, acquire job skills, work in a store or donut shop and have a home.

Give the Gift of Food

8. Donate to a small, local food bank

Sometimes the smaller, neighborhood food banks are overlooked – yet they serve an important need. Here are some local food banks to consider donating to:

• Crossroads Westside Emergency Food Pantry, 1385 Indiana Ave. in Salt Lake City

• The Sugar House Community Fridge and other Salt Lake community pantries, 720 E. Loveland Ave. in Salt Lake City

• South Valley Jesus Feeds Food Pantry, 352 W. 12300 S. in Draper

Food banks always request staples that are shelf stable such as tuna, canned chili and packaged macaroni and cheese. Food bank users, however, have pointed out that boxed mac and cheese cannot normally be made without milk and butter or oil. And canned tuna is a good basic survival food, but the makings of a tuna casserole or a soup and sandwich meal go further.

Consider giving holistically, such as a box of mac and cheese with a gallon of milk and a bottle of vegetable oil, or a can of tuna with a loaf of bread, a bottle of mayonnaise, a can of soup and a dried fruit snack.

Coffee or tea can make someone’s morning special. A bottle of good olive oil, salsa, or jam makes for a nice present for someone you will never meet. Cake, cookies and brownie mixes are inexpensive and something parents can make for their children.

9. Give homemade goods

Food banks cannot take home baked items, cooked or canned – but your family, friends and neighbors will love it. Give a latke and jelly donuts brunch to friends. Make sourdough cinnamon rolls for the parents. Take a pot of chili to the neighbors.

Give the Gift of Shelter

10. Donate, time, money or goods to Volunteers of America, Utah

Volunteers of America, Utah relies on over 8,000 volunteers to deal with the knotty problems of homelessness, substance abuse, mental illness, and domestic violence. They have a Women’s Resource Center, a Youth Resource Center, and Detox Services.

Donate items: https://www.voaut.org/inkind/item-donations

Ways to give: https://www.voaut.org/donate

11. Donate time, money or goods to the local animal services shelter

Most animal shelters can use clean blankets and pet beds, canned and unopened bags of food and clean toys. Check with your local shelter for specific rules before you donate.

Salt Lake County Animal Services has suggestions on how you can help or donate to the shelter. Wish lists from various animals can guide your gift giving. (The chinchillas would like some bamboo toys, please and thank you.)

Give the Gift of Hope

12. Donate to The World Central Kitchen

WCK has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and a 100% score for accountability and financial health from CharityWatch. WCK also has boots on the ground around the world including Gaza and the Ukraine.

There is no due date for these gifts, no moment when they must be wrapped under a tree. You can give them anytime, year-round. Ramadan, a season of giving, lands on Feb. 18 – March 19 in 2026. Rosh Hashanah, also a holiday for giving back, will be Sept. 11-13.

Consider giving back this holiday season.