SLCC students donate blood to American Red Cross

According to the American Red Cross, “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.”

During the first week of February, the humanitarian organization visited the Taylorsville Redwood, Miller, South City, and Jordan campuses for a blood drive. The sum of donations from all four campuses totaled over 12 units.

The American Red Cross invited SLCC students and employees, as well as the surrounding community, to participate in the blood drive. Validated parking was available to non-SLCC donors.

Currently in her fourth year as a charge phlebotomist at the American Red Cross, Camerin Day recalls donating blood with her father since she was a teenager. As an adult, she decided to turn phlebotomy into a career.

“I’ve been donating with my dad since I was 17,” Day said. “We go every eight weeks together. It piqued my interest.”

Her father, who has donated blood for decades, has contributed a significant amount over his life.

“My dad has donated since he was young. He has donated 9 gallons in his life. He’s crazy into it,” Day said.

Maritza Tolentino, a sophomore studying pre-science, noticed the flyer and decided to donate.

“I might need it someday,” Tolentino said. “I get emails to donate once in a while. I like to donate, it’s awesome.”

Day explained that setting up a mobile blood drive unit takes 45 minutes to one hour. The unit also travels beyond Salt Lake County into neighboring states.

“We go all the way to Moab, all the way up to Logan, and sometimes in Wyoming and Wendover,” Day said.

Emily Rojo Mendoza, a sophomore studying photography, donated for the first time at the SLCC blood drive.

“I just wanted to do it,” Rojo Mendoza said. “I did okay with it.”

According to its website, the American Red Cross collects blood daily from “donors who help ensure a safe supply of blood when it’s needed.” Day emphasized the vital importance of donating blood.

“It’s important. It saves lives. It’s easy,” Day said. “It doesn’t take that long. People think it takes two hours, it doesn’t. It only takes 25-30 minutes.”

Regarding safety, the Red Cross website states that they use new sterile needles only once.

“We’re regulated by the FDA,” Day said.

To locate a donation drive in your area, visit redcross.org and input the ZIP code to display all the blood drives in the vicinity.