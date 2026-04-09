Free drop-in fitness classes offered to SLCC community

Students, faculty and staff at Salt Lake Community College can take a variety of free fitness classes across three campuses through the Drop-In Fitness Class program.

The program is available five days a week at the South City, Taylorsville Redwood and Jordan campuses. Classes include Zumba, yoga, indoor cycling, kickboxing, power pump and Core Pilates Barre. Students can participate whenever classes are offered, without signing up.

Paula Nielson-Williams, the campus recreation director since 2021, said the program has been around for at least four years but is becoming more popular.

“We used to start with maybe one or two [students] a semester,” Nielson-Williams said. “Now we are up to eight or 10.”

Nielson-Williams attributed this increase to recent changes to financial aid. To comply with the U.S. Department of Education, SLCC can only count classes that apply to a student’s chosen degree toward their federal financial aid eligibility. Under the new Courses in Program of Study process, those who aren’t required to take a fitness class may have fewer opportunities for physical activities.

“So, if you want to take a class without having to pay extra, the drop-in fitness is a good way to go,” said Nielson-Williams.

Classes such as kickboxing and indoor cycling provide free equipment.

Ernie Castillo, an employee at the Lifetime Activities Center, said that non-SLCC students can also join the classes by using the LAC’s guest-pass system.

“Students can bring a guest, and they are allowed to join the drop-in class as well, as long as they pay for the guest pass,” said Castillo.

Many staff members, including Zumba instructor Daphne Pearce, say they are excited to give students opportunities to stay physically fit, as participation rises.

“I like that it’s free for students. It’s a good way to get a workout in,” Pearce said.

For more information on schedules and classes provided, visit the SLCC Recreation page.