Four things to look forward to this week

With the fall break approaching, Salt Lake Community College students have a short school week. Although no classes will be held Oct. 16 and 17, students can still partake in several on-campus activities. With a mix of networking, class preparation and campus life events on deck, here are four things The Globe is looking forward to this week.

1. A Pot O’ Potential — Tuesday, Oct. 14

Students looking to connect outside the classroom can stop by on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Herriman Campus, Room 124 for A Pot O’ Potential.

Hosted by The Thayne Center’s student leadership team, this midday event blends social networking with casual conversation. Students, faculty and staff can meet to discuss ideas and learn about opportunities to get involved across the college. Refreshments are typically provided, making it a relaxed way to spend part of the day between classes.

The event is part of SLCC’s ongoing effort to strengthen the campus community and give students more ways to get involved outside their academic programs. Students can join in on conversation and take home a seedling.

2. Transfer Center Drop-In Advising — Monday through Thursday

Throughout the week, the University Transfer Center at the Taylorsville Redwood campus Student Center will offer drop-in advising from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Advisors will be available to help students map out transfer options to four-year universities, review articulation agreements, and explore scholarships and application deadlines. Whether students are set to graduate this semester or just getting started, the center provides personalized guidance for a smooth transition to the next step.

These open hours are part of SLCC’s broader mission to make transfer planning accessible and stress-free for every student.

3. Flu Shot Day — Tuesday, Oct. 14

SLCC’s Health and Wellness Services invites students, faculty, and staff to stop by Flu Shot Day on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Event Center (STC 130) at Taylorsville Redwood campus.

This annual event provides free flu vaccinations to help keep the campus community healthy throughout the season. No appointment is necessary. Participants can simply drop in during event hours. Health staff will be available to answer questions about flu prevention and general wellness resources offered through the college.

Flu Shot Day is part of SLCC’s ongoing commitment to supporting student well-being and promoting a safe, healthy learning environment for everyone.

4. Reel Night — Monday, Oct. 20

Coming up next Monday, Oct. 20 is SLCC’s Reel Night! It’s returning from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Jordan Student Center Multipurpose Room.

The evening features a community film screening followed by an open discussion hosted by The Thayne Center. It’s a low-pressure, social environment for students to relax and connect after a busy week. The “Reel” series has become a recurring favorite on campus for bringing people together around film, storytelling and shared experiences.

Admission is free and open to all students, with light snacks usually provided.