Musical, festival celebrate women’s suffrage and empowerment

In mid-November, the hit musical “Suffs” graced the Eccles Theater stage in Salt Lake City. The play tells the story of women’s suffrage in the United States and the lengths and trials women of the past went through to achieve basic rights afforded to every man.

Meanwhile, behind the Eccles Theater, in the McCarthey Plaza, the Voices of Women Festival promoted the achievement of women’s suffrage in Utah. Victor Hamburger, vice president of the Mountain Region for Broadway Across America, said he drew inspiration from the stories of Utah women when creating the festival, which took place Nov. 14 and 15.

“Utah was the first place where women voted under an equal suffrage law,” Hamburger said. “It was 50 years before the 19th Amendment.”

In the same way the musical “Suffs” celebrates the empowerment of women and their fight to be considered equal, Hamburger wanted to celebrate the women of Utah who worked so hard — and continue to work very hard — to earn their place in government and in places of power all around the state.

Event organizers estimated that over 1,000 people came through the venue during the hours they were present.

A bright mood emanated from the plaza as people visited before and after the play. Multiple booths, arranged in a full circle, showcased the triumphs of women through the ages as well as modern-day accomplishments.

In addition to local singers, representatives from The League of Women Voters, A Bolder Way Forward, Mormon Women for Ethical Government, and local woman-owned businesses were in attendance.

Hamburger doesn’t plan to stop with the Voices of Women Festival. While not quite ready to unveil the themes, he has many plans in place for festivals centered around women and their accomplishments.

“At Broadway Across America, we say that live theater is for everyone,” Hamburger said in closing. “The stories have the power to inspire future generations. That’s what we’re trying to do, both inside the theater and outside in this plaza.”