SLCC women’s basketball head coach inspires players beyond the court

When it comes to coaching, Salt Lake Community College women’s basketball head coach Marcilina “Marci” Grayer is more than a leader on the sidelines — she’s a mentor who helps shape her players into confident, determined women long after their final game.

Brooke Donnelly, who played under Grayer from 2021 to 2023, remembers the coach not only for her intensity but for her unwavering belief in her athletes.

“My favorite thing about Marci is how strong-willed she is,” Donnelly said. “She’s such a strong woman, and she shows that through her leadership. She would never let us fail. If we thought we couldn’t do something, she showed us we could.”

That mindset, Donnelly said, carried far beyond basketball.

“Every day, I think about Marci,” Donnelly said. “I’m close with her outside of basketball, too, because she built that relationship with me. I could call Marci for anything, any day, and she would help me. She taught me to be strong-willed and to never let anybody take anything from me. She showed me I could do anything I set my mind to.”

Grayer’s leadership centers on accountability and self-belief — values she believes are crucial for success both on and off the court.

“I just want to see them win in life,” Grayer said. “It’s not just about basketball. It’s about preparing them for whatever comes next.”

After her two years at SLCC, Donnelly transferred to Westminster College and later Cal State East Bay. She said those experiences made her appreciate Grayer’s unique coaching style even more.

“Marci’s program is one of a kind,” Donnelly said. “My second coach wasn’t personable at all. Marci holds everyone accountable. At Salt Lake [Community College], you’re held to a very high standard. She doesn’t go for any BS. My other coach didn’t want to win as much as Marci. Marci just wants to win. She’s a winner.”

When Donnelly faced challenges transferring schools, Grayer was there for her once again.

“Marci actually helped me get out of my second school,” Donnelly said. “She was there for me through that, too. She’s always going to be there for you, no matter what you’re going through.”

As a junior college (JUCO) coach, Grayer’s responsibilities go beyond winning games. JUCO programs are two-year colleges that allow athletes to develop academically and athletically before transferring to four-year universities. Coaches guide players from across the country and internationally, helping them improve their skills, adjust to college life, navigate recruiting, and prepare for careers — all in just two years.

“At this level, we have them for two years,” Grayer said. “So my job is to make sure they’re ready for whatever’s next, whether that’s a university, a career, or just life. I push them hard because I want them to walk into the next chapter ready.”

She also reminds her players that the lessons learned in the game go far beyond the gym.

“The ball will stop bouncing,” Grayer said. “So we talk about what’s next, what their end goal is, what their dreams and aspirations are. I want them to be ready for life after basketball.”

Donnelly agreed that those lessons have stuck with her.

“She really prepares you well for the next level,” Donnelly said. “I don’t think any other JUCO coach can do it as well as her. I would say she’s one of the best in the nation with how she prepares people.”

