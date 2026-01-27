Markosian Library exhibit highlights stories of people experiencing homelessness

The “In Their Words” exhibit, currently being hosted in the Markosian Library at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus, features photographs and stories of people experiencing homelessness in the community. Each person shares their narrative, without any editing of their words, which is displayed next to their photo.

Public Services and Student Success Librarian Erica Gudiño said the logistics of mounting “In Their Words” posed some challenges such as carefully displaying delicate canvases on the easels but overall, it was a smooth collaboration with Amplify Utah.

According to Gudiño, the response from students and staff has been positive.

“I’ve seen a good number of students checking it out,” said Gudiño.” People say it’s a really cool exhibit — they’re excited it’s here.”

Amplify Utah, a nonprofit focused on inclusive storytelling and journalism, invites the public, community leaders and media to visit the exhibit through Feb. 26, 2026.

Discovering stories behind the faces

Julissa Arce-Figueroa, a first-year business major, admits that when she first saw the photographs, she wasn’t entirely sure what to expect because the images depicted people who, despite facing complicated and often harsh economic realities, appear calm and even happy in their portraits.

“At first, I wasn’t 100% sure what the purpose was,” said Arce-Figueroa. “But as I started reading the stories, I realized how humble and impactful they were.”

What struck Arce-Figueroa the most was the contrast between appearance and reality. As she delved deeper into the stories, she recognized the complexity of these individuals’ lives, and that many were grappling with health issues, financial struggles and social stigma.

“From the initial picture, I didn’t realize that they were homeless,” she said. “They looked happy for the picture. The photographs themselves were really impactful.”

Bringing community issues into focus

Gudiño explained how the exhibit came to be featured at the library.

“We were approached by Amplify Utah, who wanted to do the exhibit here,” she said. “It was a great opportunity to shed light on people in our community.”

Gudiño says she sees this exhibit as a way to connect students and visitors with real social issues that might otherwise go unnoticed. By showcasing these photographs and stories, she hopes visitors will reflect on the humanity behind homelessness and dispel harmful stereotypes.

“We have students on campus who are unhoused — sleeping on friends’ couches, living in cars or hotels,” she noted. “Homelessness is a social issue that’s very present here.”

Challenging stigma and encouraging compassion

One of Gudiño’s main goals with hosting “In Their Words” was to challenge the stigma surrounding homelessness.

“No one is inherently bad just because they don’t have a traditional home,” she said. “Everyone deserves love, care, and respect.” She hopes that visitors will see these individuals as part of their community and people deserving dignity rather than judgment.

The exhibit also highlights systemic challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness. Gudiño shared insights from her own social services experience, saying that poverty affects not only material conditions, but also mental and physical health.

“Poverty impacts cognitive function, instincts, your body,” she explained. “Being unsafe has a snowball effect.” She stressed that providing housing, food, safety and job opportunities can transform lives by restoring stability and social connection.

A space for unexpected learning

The Markosian Library regularly hosts exhibits that enrich campus life and broaden perspectives. Gudiño described other recent displays, including art from SLCC Creatives and student research posters from UP3Rock presentations. She enjoys surprising visitors with unexpected exhibits that invite reflection beyond typical library resources.

Recognizing all patrons as part of the community

Gudiño acknowledged that libraries often serve as safe havens for people without housing, seeking shelter from harsh weather or access to internet and other resources.

“We have good relationships with unhoused patrons; they are part of our community too,” she said.

Gudiño explained that hosting this exhibit was a way to honor their presence and remind everyone that homelessness is not an invisible issue.

Moving forward with empathy

The “In Their Words” exhibit serves as a poignant reminder of the humanity behind homelessness and a call to see beyond stereotypes and recognize shared dignity.

For students like Arce-Figueroa, it opened eyes to stories of resilience amid hardship. For Gudiño, it reinforced her commitment to fostering understanding through community engagement.

The exhibition was on display at the Main Library last summer. See Lucas Davidson’s article in The Globe.