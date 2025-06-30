‘Hop into College’ community event combines cars, SLCC resources

By
-
0
Classic cars parked in front of SLCC West Valley Center
Salt Lake Community College’s next “Hop into College” event will be Aug. 1 at the West Valley Center. (Courtesy of SLCC Institutional Marketing)

Geared toward building a bridge between lowrider culture and Salt Lake Community College, the annual “Hop into College” event will return to the West Valley Center on Aug. 1.

The event invites the public to learn about SLCC’s resources and opportunities and delve into the history, artistry, identity, cultural expression and connections to social justice through the perspective of lowriding.

The evening will be filled with custom rides and lowriders, music, food, and resources to help enroll in college. It will also be an opportunity to connect with the community and SLCC staff.

Regardless of where someone may be in their educational journey, this event is designed to help anyone enroll, connect, and drive their future forward.

Purple classic car with lowrider suspension and wheels on display in a parking lot
Occurring on Aug. 1, “Hop into College” will be filled with activities like custom rides and lowriders, music, food, and resources to help enroll in college. (Courtesy of SLCC Institutional Marketing)

Idolina Quijada, manager of the West Valley Center, said the event will feature local lowrider clubs and car club presidents who aim to empower their community through resource-sharing.

“We’ll have music. We have collaboration with local community members. And organizations come and support the event. Last year we had about 500 people,” said Quijada.

Quijada also mentioned that SLCC’s president has come to previous “Hop into College” events. Other departments that have participated in the event include arts and media, business, and welding.

This year’s “Hop into College” will be held Aug. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at 3460 S. 5600 W. in West Valley. The event is family-friendly and open to all.

Two lowriders with severely tilted rear cabs and truck beds on display in a parking lot
Held annually at the SLCC West Valley Center, the “Hop into College” event is geared toward building a bridge between lowrider culture and Salt Lake Community College. (SK Fineshriber)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here