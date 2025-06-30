‘Hop into College’ community event combines cars, SLCC resources

Geared toward building a bridge between lowrider culture and Salt Lake Community College, the annual “Hop into College” event will return to the West Valley Center on Aug. 1.

The event invites the public to learn about SLCC’s resources and opportunities and delve into the history, artistry, identity, cultural expression and connections to social justice through the perspective of lowriding.

The evening will be filled with custom rides and lowriders, music, food, and resources to help enroll in college. It will also be an opportunity to connect with the community and SLCC staff.

Regardless of where someone may be in their educational journey, this event is designed to help anyone enroll, connect, and drive their future forward.

Idolina Quijada, manager of the West Valley Center, said the event will feature local lowrider clubs and car club presidents who aim to empower their community through resource-sharing.

“We’ll have music. We have collaboration with local community members. And organizations come and support the event. Last year we had about 500 people,” said Quijada.

Quijada also mentioned that SLCC’s president has come to previous “Hop into College” events. Other departments that have participated in the event include arts and media, business, and welding.

This year’s “Hop into College” will be held Aug. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at 3460 S. 5600 W. in West Valley. The event is family-friendly and open to all.