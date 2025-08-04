Markosian Library and Student Success Initiatives offer extended hours and prep workshops for finals

The Markosian Library will be extending its hours to assist Salt Lake Community College students who need the extra hours to study.

Erica Gudiño, a public services and student support librarian at the Markosian Library, said the extended hours allow the library to better support students by offering extra time to use library resources.

“Extended hours is another way for the library to meet students where they are and give them a chance to use our space, computers, and library resources for a few more hours to feel better prepared to finish up their classes for the semester,” said Gudiño.

The Markosian Library, located on the Taylorsville Redwood campus, was attentive to what students were looking for in support of their resources.

“For the past few years, we’ve only offered extended hours the week of finals,” Gudino said. “But after getting feedback from students about wanting more time to study in the library in the weeks leading up to exams, to give students extra time to finish projects and study for exams, we decided to offer extended hours at the Markosian Library the week before finals as well.”

The library began its extended schedule on Aug. 1 and 2. An additional day with extended hours will occur Friday, Aug. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Finals preparation workshop

Glory Johnson-Stanton, an assistant director for Student Success Initiatives, said offering extra help gives the students some tranquility and encouragement to succeed.

“Since the workshop is scheduled just a few days before finals begin, we hope it offers students some peace of mind and meaningful academic support as they prepare,” Johnson-Stanton said.

The free workshop will be held in the Oak Room, located at the Taylorsville campus Student Center on Aug. 4.

Tutoring will be available for:

English/Writing from 8-10 a.m.

Chemistry and Physics from 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Biology from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Math from 2:45-4:45 p.m.

Scheduling appointments is not necessary, making it easy to attend the workshop.

“This will be the second time we’ve hosted this type of [study] workshop at SLCC. We plan to host final prep workshops at the end of each semester,” Johnson-Stanton said. ”They [students] simply need to stop by during the designated tutoring hours for their subject.”