Staff roundup: National Dessert Day

Oct. 14 is National Dessert Day, in honor of sweet treats, The Globe staff discussed their favorite desserts.

Pearl Ashton, Assistant Editor

“If I had to be super general, I’d say pie,” said Ashton. Talking more on her current favorite snack, Ashton said she has recently been loving a strawberry shortcake croissant/donut fusion found at Chubby Baker donut shop.

Violet Stocking, Photographer

Stocking said she loves “crazy frog eyed salads” with it being her favorite potluck item. “Everything in it” Stocking said referencing what she loved most about the custard.

Lucas Davison, Staff Writer

“In my mind, all desserts are created equally,” Davison said, stating he has a sweet tooth bigger than Russia. Put in ranking order, Davison said anything caramel and marzipan sat at the top of his list, with black forest cake coming in second place.

Shyanne Beecher, Photographer

Beecher said she has a sweet spot for ice cream, her favorite go to spot is Handel’s Ice Cream Shop by Valley Fair Mall. Her go-to flavors are either Oreo mint or a classic birthday cake.

Bonnie Fox, Staff Writer

Fox loves a good combination of coffee, cake, cocoa, and cream. Fox is describing a delicious tiramisu! “It’s Italian, what’s not to like?” Fox stated.

Alison Arndt-Wild, Globe Faculty Advisor

Arndt-Wild said she is a dessert lover in general. “I have a hard time saying no to sweets,” Arndt-Wild laughed. However, cake sits high on the dessert list for Arndt-Wild with an almond cake with raspberry filling being one of her favorites.

Rachel Aubrey, Globe Faculty Advisor

Aubrey gave a nostalgic breakdown of her “all-time favorite” dessert from when she lived in Hawaii. Found in the city of O’ahu, a restaurant named “Monkey Pod” serves a delightful coconut cream pie that Aubrey said was like a “fluffy cloud.”

Teresa Chaikowsky, Assignment Editor

Chaikowsky said her favorite desserts of the moment are gingersnaps and spice cake “I like that flavoring,” Chaikowsky said while detailing the flavors found in spice cake from cinnamon to nutmeg.

Ashley Orduna, Editor in Chief

As for myself, I love frozen yogurt. My sweet tooth sits on the range of fruits with my go-to order at any yogurt shop being any fruit yogurt flavor and original tart swirl, topped with cheesecake bites, raspberries, chocolate turtles, and graham cracker dust.