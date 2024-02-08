Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
News
Campus
Local
World
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts
Visual Arts
Music
Film
Fashion
Lifestyle
Campus Happenings
Community Happenings
Food
Business
Travel
Calendar
Opinion
Sports
Video
Globe News
What’s Bruin
Bruin Lens
Film
Music
Globe Shorts
Radio
Search
32.9
F
Salt Lake City
Friday, February 9, 2024
Newsletter Signup
Contests
About The Globe
Staff
Jobs
Issue PDFs
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
The Globe
News
Campus
Local
World
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts
Visual Arts
Music
Film
Fashion
Lifestyle
Campus Happenings
Community Happenings
Food
Business
Travel
Calendar
Opinion
Sports
Video
Globe News
What’s Bruin
Bruin Lens
Film
Music
Globe Shorts
Radio
Home
Opinion
Comic: Lunar New Year
Opinion
Comic: Lunar New Year
By
Iris A. Sterr
-
February 8, 2024
0
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Comic: Just a bit more
With the holidays here, some students note a lack of time off for their respective celebrations
What’s Bruin’ – Tasting holiday treats
Globe News: Dec. 12, 2023
Comic: The nightmare before spring term
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here
You have entered an incorrect email address!
Please enter your email address here
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Δ
About The Globe
Staff
Contact Us
Jobs
© 2024 The Globe