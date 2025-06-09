A traditional Memorial Day breakfast

In the city of Herriman, many residents and neighbors commemorated Memorial Day by attending the city’s annual holiday breakfast on May 26.

The holiday, which dates back to the late 1800s, provides a day for Americans who seek to remember and honor those who died in wars and military service.

“I’ve lived here 20 years; I’ve been to this breakfast maybe five times,” said Lori Call Owen, a retired resident.

Owen said it is important to support firefighters and honor veterans, and hopes America becomes more patriotic and continues to support those who serve the country.

For others, the day is a chance to find meaningful ways to connect with relatives and neighbors.

Tori Dent, another retired neighbor, said she and her family decorate graves every year, especially those of U.S. veterans.

Owen also spoke about her father, who served in both World War II and the Korean War.

“My two older siblings were born while he was serving in World War II, and the three of us [younger siblings] were born after the conflict,” she said.

Herriman City’s breakfast menu included pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, ham and a variety of drinks. The event took place at Main Street Park, 5900 W. 13000 South, from 7 to 11 a.m. The breakfast cost $10 per person.

Loren Mitchell, the event manager for Herriman City, said breakfast has been a tradition in the community for more than 30 years.

“Our council decides what is important to them in our community, and then we make those things happen,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also noted that the city’s rodeo is in its 19th year and said events like these bring the community together and help preserve tradition.

In addition to the breakfast, a Memorial Day ceremony, led by American Legion Post 140, was held at Herriman City Cemetery starting at 9 a.m. The event included a reading of names of Herriman veterans, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of “Taps” to honor those being remembered on this day.