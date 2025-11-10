A day of remembrance and celebration

The Day-Riverside Branch Library commemorated the Mexican holiday known as Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead in English, on Nov. 1 in Salt Lake City.

The library’s lobby entrance was decorated with paper butterflies and bright colors, and a tall Catrina stood next to a set of doors. The holiday signifies a day of celebration, remembrance and honoring loved ones who are no longer here.

Ina Samuel, an adult services librarian, said that an estimated 150 people were present about an hour after the start of the event. This was tracked by the number of people who took an event button which was offered to guests.

“The purpose is to celebrate; celebrating the loved ones who have passed on,” Samuel said, “We all have someone who has gone over to the other side, and this is just a good way to honor their memory and to invite their spirits into our lives.”

Inside, Mentes Activas set up an ofrenda, or altar, for the guests to view. Pictures of people, young and old, decorated the tiers of the ofrenda, with Cempasúchil flowers scattered all around. Among the sugar skulls, another Catrina stood in the center of the ofrenda, watching over onlookers.

Along with ofrendas, attendees enjoyed cafe de olla and champurrado, a drink made of milk, chocolate, and corn. Pan de muerto was set up parallel to the ofrenda. Piko Mexican Grill, Victor’s Restaurant, and Panaderia Flores contributed the food and drink.

Next to the drink and bread station, a wire display wall allowed visitors to write notes and well wishes to the deceased.

Many people walked around the library, enjoying either the food and drink or the dance presentations in the atrium area.

Presented by Danzarte, men, women, and children were dressed in traditional finery and painted to mimic calaveras, or skeletons. Performers danced to energetic music and loud applause. The dancers presented a looping set of routines for the duration of the festival, amazing guests the entire time.

People visiting the library who weren’t initially aware of the celebration found themselves enjoying the festivities as well.

If you missed your chance this year, the Day-Riverside Branch is already planning another festival for 2026. Samuel said the Dia de Los Muertos festival has been ongoing for 13 years, although this was their first year in their position and hosting the event.

An important note to remember for Dia de los Muertos: we all grieve, and the Day of the Dead allows us to grieve in a way that encourages remembering the people we love and celebrating their memory and lives. The holiday is for everyone and makes the fear of the unknown and death far more bearable.