National Right to Read Day: It’s all about freedom

At 8:30 p.m. on a Monday, only half an hour before closing, the Bountiful library still rustles with that quiet library energy. Friends talking quietly head for the stacks to do some research.

Alex West, a 37-year-old dishwasher, sits at a computer writing an email. He mentioned how he loves coming to the library. “The people are amazing,” he said. “You can surf the net, do your email and print out documents.”

On April 7, the librarians kicked off National Library Week with Book Character Bingo, a game which is part of National Right to Read Day. This year’s theme is “Drawn to Freedom,” building upon National Library Week’s theme of “Drawn to the Library.”

Patrons could pick up a bingo card at the reference desk and mark their cards if they met a librarian dressed as one of the characters. For example, associate librarian Becky Watson wore a black gown with a tiara to represent Princess Magnolia.

Other bingo squares could be marked by telling a librarian why they love the library, asking about the 3D printers or dressing up as their favorite book character.

Watson showed off the library’s new 3D printer, which has been used to make toys and bookmarks to advertise the new service.

Compared to other 3D services, “our prices are a little cheaper,” Watson explained.

Right to Read Day

Right to Read Day 2025 honored not just the freedom to read, but other opportunities that libraries provide, such as the freedom to access information, the freedom to find community, and the freedom to learn.

The day can be celebrated in many ways. Some suggested actions recommended by the American Library Association involve:

Sending a postcard to your local library workers, thanking them for supporting and defending the freedoms found in libraries.

Checking out a challenged book.

Contacting decision-makers using the Unite Against Book Bans action toolkit.

Registering to vote.

Reporting censorship to ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.

Considering a donation to the LeRoy C. Merritt Humanitarian Fund, which provides financial support to library professionals facing discrimination and threats to their employment for defending the right to read.

You’ll find it all at the library

Whether your interests are movies or poetry, book clubs or tutoring, learning a new language or connecting with like-minded neighbors – you can find it at your local library.

At Salt Lake County’s Taylorsville library, the celebration centered around Poetry Month. Branch manager Christina Walsh said they have devised several games to make poetry interactive and an adventure of “sound, touch, and play.”

“We have blackout poetry. We give you pages of discarded books, and you use a heavy black marker to cross out the words you don’t want to leave only the words that make the poem,” explained Walsh.

Library patrons can feed a poetry monster, put together a poetry puzzle, or use a vending machine that dispenses a small poem in a capsule.

The Taylorsville Library also has a music and movement class, a walking book club, and storytime for kids.

During April, the City Library is celebrating Rediscover your City Library! If patrons have not used their cards since Jan. 1, 2024, they can visit their neighborhood library for a free City Library travel mug or water bottle, while supplies last. Patrons must borrow an item and mention the promotion to receive the swag.

Another Salt Lake County library, in Millcreek, offers a seed library. According to the county website, the service works the same as any library.

“Pick up some seeds. Grow vegetables, herbs, fruits and flowers. Harvest the seeds. Return them to the library for the next person to use. While supplies last,” the website reads.

Both the city and the county libraries offer chances to connect with like-minded people in your community.

The Banned Books Club meets once a month at Salt Lake City’s Anderson-Foothill Library. The city library system has “Yarn Y’all,” a knitting, crocheting and embroidery club; Salt & Season, a cookbook club; and Gamers Guild.

Salt Lake County offers a wide range of community events, including Dungeons and Dragons, Let’s Be Neighbors, Star Parties, Adult Night Out, Spy Camp and concerts.

If movies are your jam, you need a library card, not Netflix.

The Salt Lake City Library, through platforms like Hoopla and Kanopy, offers access to over 30,000 films and TV episodes, including Kanopy Kids content and unlimited access to full-length concerts and music documentaries through Qello.

The Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County Library systems share cards, which means a card in either lets you check out in both systems. The cards are free to residents of Salt Lake County.

Libraries for all ages

Out in the suburbs, at the Bountiful library, National Right to Read Day is winding down; the library closes in ten minutes.

Adriana Salgado, from North Salt Lake, is there because she realized, “We only have about 20 books in the house.” She is looking for some ABCs, colors and shapes books to read to her one-year-old baby.

“I want to make it a habit,” Salgado said. “We should come every couple of weeks.”

Salgado’s five-year-old son is there for the classics – Dr. Seuss, “Curious George,” and “Pete the Cat.”

Twelve-year-old Lilly Challis, who is returning a book, is aware of all the library has to offer – the videos she can check out or stream, the games she can play in person or on the computers, the storytimes and groups she could join. But for her, the library is still all about the books – the ones on paper.

“I love to read,” the sixth grader said. “I love mysteries. ‘Nancy Drew’ is my favorite.”

Challis’ comment is something you could have heard almost a hundred years ago, when the girl detective first debuted in 1930. Proving that some things at the library never change – even if you download audio books onto your phone and the new printers are 3D.