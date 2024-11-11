LifestyleCampus Happenings Photos: SLCC community celebrates Día de los Muertos By Joseph Holder - November 11, 2024 0 Día de Muertos festivities at Taylorsville Redwood Campus - Nov. 1, 2024 1 of 13 A sign welcomes attendees to the Día de los Muertos event at Taylorsville Redwood Campus on Nov. 1, 2024. (Joseph Holder) Día de Muertos attendees get lunch before the festivities begin Nov. 1, 2024, at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. (Joseph Holder) A colorful balloon garland is displayed in the Student Center for Día de Muertos festivities on Nov. 1, 2024, at the Taylorsville campus. (Joseph Holder) Masks worn for ancestral celebrations sit on display during Día de Muertos celebrations on Nov. 1, 2024, at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. These samples were part of a collection of other items that meant personal significant to the deceased. (Joseph Holder) Metates and other items for grinding dried foods is on display at the Día de Muertos celebration on Nov. 1, 2024, at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. The metate is a large, slightly curved grindstone used for processing corn and cacao. (Joseph Holder) A macabre whistle is displayed during the Día de Muertos celebration on Nov. 1, 2024, at the Taylorsville campus. Used to scare spirits that may be attempting to scare someone, the whistle makes a noise similar to an actual cougar howl. (Joseph Holder) Karen Sanchez, left, and Fernando Camarena from the Native Indigenous Student Union give their initial speech as the Día de Muertos event begins on Nov. 1, 2024, at the Taylorsville campus. (Joseph Holder) Día de Muertos event attendees watch a demonstration of traditional Mesoamerican grindstone usage (off-screen to the right) on Nov. 1, 2024, at the Taylorsville campus. (Joseph Holder) Día de los Muertos event attendees sift through a bowl of cacao beans to be used on the metate on Nov. 1, 2024. In this case, children were encouraged to go first and try the traditional experience of cacao preparation. (Joseph Holder) Graciela Caro takes a turn on the metate towards the end of the demonstration during the Día de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 1, 2024, at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. The ground up cacao gets scraped off the metate grindstone and shared. (Joseph Holder) A traditional dancer performs in the Taylorsville Student Center during Día de los Muertos celebrations on Nov. 1, 2024. (Joseph Holder) A performer sounds off a conch shell during the Día de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 1, 2024, at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. In the early portion of the routine, the dancers would face one side of the room and sound the shell. (Joseph Holder) Performers give a strong demonstration for a Day of the Dead celebration in the Taylorsville Student Center on Nov. 1, 2024. The drummer carries the beat for three dancers for close to twenty minutes, rapidly changing the beat and tempo with constant enthusiasm. (Joseph Holder)