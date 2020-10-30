Kanye West is a presidential candidate in Utah

With less than a week to Election Day, more than 65 million ballots have already been sent in across the country.

In 12 states, including Utah, billionaire hip-hop artist Kanye West is on the ballot as a candidate for U.S. president. West and his vice-presidential pick, Michelle Tidball, are running under the newly-formed Birthday Party. West is listed as an unaffiliated candidate in Utah.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West said when announcing his candidacy in a tweet July 4.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

West’s plan for his presidency involves a 10-point platform, with each point being backed by a verse in the Bible. Plans include bringing prayer back to schools, restructuring the country’s education system and upholding environmental standards.

Salt Lake Community College students have mixed feelings on West’s run for presidency.

Austin Fashimpaur, a computer science major, and SLiCE (Student Leaders in Civic Engagement) environmental sustainability lead said he sees West’s campaign as an ego boost more than anything else.

“I view him more as a way to draw minority voters away from the Democratic candidate,” said Fashimpaur, noting that he does not take West’s presidential bid seriously.

Alex Louisot, a business major, said he supports the idea that anyone can run for president if they do not like what they see in the two-party system.

Still, Louisot noted that he “had no clue what (West’s) platform is” and sees it more as a publicity stunt.

Voting in Utah began when ballots were mailed in mid-October and goes through Election Day on Nov. 3.