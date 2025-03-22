SLCCSA elections: Meet the candidates for 2025-26

SLCCSA candidate ballots for the 2025-26 academic year have been released.

Voting, which began 8 a.m. March 17, will continue until 5 p.m. March 26. Students can cast their vote online.

Learn about SLCCSA candidates down below and visit SLCCSA’s Instagram page to view candidate videos.

SLCCSA Vice President for Equality & Representation

Evan Welch

First-year student Evan Welch, a computer science major, is currently attending college for the second time. He is a part of the Queer Student Association and the Black Student Union at SLCC and is currently serving on the Student Equality and Representation Board.

Welch stated his focus, should he win, would be centered on “making connections with students, hearing out problems, and then dynamiting those problems out of the way.”

Welch expressed appreciation for SLCC, saying his candidacy was inspired by peers to “try and help people as I have been helped, and to be open as others have been with me.”

Dayanna Alejandra Pérez Ortiz

Second-year student Dayanna Alejandra Pérez Ortiz, a journalism and digital media major, said she would love to hear the necessities of others and advocate for them.

Pérez currently works as part of the Thayne Center’s Bruin Pantry as well as a staff writer for SLCC’s student newspaper, The Globe.

Pérez said she loves serving people and helping the community: “I think all of us have a great story to tell, which is why I chose to study journalism. I am 100% committed to the SLCC community, and I will work hard to make our college a more inclusive and equitable place for all students.”

Additionally, Pérez stated she would be partnering up with Piero Solis Morales, a candidate for SLCCSA Executive Council President, while campaigning for the role of Vice President for Equality and Representation.

Pérez hopes to implement more student programs and clubs that could help with tuition costs for those who “desire to participate in college and at the same time [receive] help with tuition.”

Estefania Penaloza Delgado

“I dream big, and I believe that I can change the world if I try. I know that one step at a time, I am closer to achieving it [change],” said second-year fine arts major Estefania “Stepha” Penaloza Delgado.

For Penaloza Delgado, the student government is “the tool we have to make part of the change[s]” and “where I have the opportunity to represent an entire community.” She expressed how being a voice for those who cannot raise their own and serve people has always been of her essence.

Delgado hopes to create space for students to feel as though they belong to SLCC and to become a person of trust for students.

Kylee Cook

Second-year theatre arts major Kylee Cook hopes to create a safe and happy environment if elected.

SLCCSA Executive Council President

Ricardo Reyes

A second-year biomedical engineer, Ricardo “Ricky” Reyes hopes to accomplish a stable place for students to take pride in their institute, rather than only view it as a place for classes and attending events.

Reyes, who was raised in Florida, transferred to Utah two years ago, seeking a “better education and the opportunity to find new things.”

Reyes hopes to raise Bruin pride.

Piero Solis Morales

According to an Instagram post announcing his candidacy, Piero Solis Morales believes that all voices at SLCC are important and his experience as an international student has shown him the importance of “community and having leaders who genuinely represent us [students].”

Solis has worked as a peer leader with the Bruin Pantry and as secretary for the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.

SLCCSA Vice President for Academic Pathways

Roena Delfin

Roena Mae Delfin, a second-year nursing student, hopes to continue initiatives that she is currently a part of as student senator, which include “improving students’ general education experience and academic advising experience,” according to Delfin.

Two focuses that Delfin hopes to accomplish are transparency in tuition cost and student fees as well as increasing student retention through the improvement of online and in-person learning experiences.

Delfin proposed that colleges should implement cohort classes to make Gen Ed courses “easier and faster to finish.” She also proposed utilizing Canvas as a tool to measure student experience and class connections.